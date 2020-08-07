Free community COVID-19 testing at fairgrounds in Chilton

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A free COVID-19 testing site for Fox Valley residents will be held at the Calumet County Fairgrounds.

Anyone can get tested regardless of symptoms. Testing is for people ages five and older.

No appointment is necessary. People can register via smartphone when they arrive at the site. Staff will provide more information at that time.

CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the free testing site.

“With our increase in positive cases in Calumet County and with schools in our area starting soon we felt the need to make testing more accessible in our community,” said Bonnie Kolbe, Calumet County Public Health Officer. “We are appreciative of the Wisconsin National Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and our Calumet County area partners to bring this testing to our area.”

DATES

Tuesday, August 11, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 13, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

THINGS TO KNOW

Drive-thru at Fairgrounds in Chilton

Use south entrance off County Highway G

Exit on to West Chestnut Street

The community testing site is a collaboration between the Wisconsin Army National Guard; health departments in Calumet County, Menasha, Appleton, Outagamie County and Winnebago County; Calumet County Fair Association; Red Cross; and Emergency Management.

