Foo Fighters cancel tour, Green Bay concert

The band says all shows will be refunded.
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Foo Fighters have canceled their upcoming Van Tour, which includes a date at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

The Foos were scheduled to play the Resch Oct. 15.

The band says all shows will be refunded. They say ticket holders should visit their point of purchase for refund information.

The Resch Center concert was sold out.

“We look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to do so,” reads a statement from the band.

