Advertisement

Drug users seeking treatment amid the pandemic

Treatment centers tell us they're seeing not only more drug users turning to treatment, but more are sticking with it.
By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic that’s caused so much stress and angst for many of us has actually resulted in a surprising and positive change for drug addicts.

Treatment centers tell us they're seeing not only more drug users turning to treatment, but more are sticking with it.

Seeking treatment for drug addiction is a huge step for any user, but doing it when we were all told to stay home and away from each other makes treatment sound nearly impossible. "When the Safer at Home orders came through, we were actually very concerned that we were going to lose a lot of our patients and they wouldn't be coming to treatment anymore, and totally the opposite was true, which was a welcome surprise," says Miranda Behnke, program manager at Libertas Treatment Center in Marinette.

She says counselors were prepared before the pandemic to try telemedicine with patients, but they had no idea how they would respond to it, and more importantly, if they would stick with it. “Some patients actually asked to be seen more frequently than the schedule we had for them,” explains Behnke.

In fact, the rate of people showing up for appointments surged from 50 percent pre-pandemic to 85 percent now. While there’s no real research yet why it’s happening, Behnke thinks having one-on-one and now even group therapy options from the comfort and safety of a person’s home is a big factor. “I think a lot of it right now is there’s so much uncertainty. There’s increased stress that has just come with all the rapid changes that we’re all facing right now that I think people are looking to help themselves,” she says.

The virtual visits also allow counselors to reach more people in rural areas where treatment may not have been as accessible, but Behnke says the big roadblock is getting insurance to cover those visits.

It's something they'll continue to push for after seeing success so far. "We are seeing quite a few new faces here which is great, because we want to help as many people as we possibly can," adds Behnke.

If you’d like more information about treatment options, click on the link: https://www.libertastreatment.org/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Make-A-Wish grants De Pere boy’s wish to be a “worker man” for the day

Updated: moments ago
|
By Emily Matesic
A five year old boy from De Pere had his wish to be a construction worker granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Miron Construction.

News

Kanye West’s nomination papers challenged in Wisconsin

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
One challenge filed Friday with the Wisconsin Election Commission alleges that West’s nomination papers were delivered too late and don’t properly list his residency.

Crime

Green Bay man sentenced to 24 years for child abuse death

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Maravilla was convicted of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and Physical Abuse of a Child, Repeated Acts Causing Death.

News

Military planes visible in Northeast Wisconsin as part of Northern Lightning training

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Units from Wisconsin, California, Idaho, Minnesota, New York, Vermont and Virginia will participate in Northern Lightning.

Latest News

News

National Criminal Justice Training Center offers free police relations webinar series

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
NCJTC launched a series of webinars in light of current national conversation. The free online courses, offered nationwide, will take a deeper look at police and community relations, how tensions got to where they are now, and ways to move forward and improve those relationships.

News

WATCH: Relations training for police

Updated: 2 hours ago
The free online courses, offered nationwide, will take a deeper look at police and community relations.

News

Grant provides ‘Hope’ for homeless mothers and children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
According to Director Shannon Wienandt, US Venture’s Basic Needs Giving Partnership has played a vital role.

News

Wisconsin reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths and 989 new positive cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state confirmed just shy of 1,000 new cases Friday.

News

US VENTURE: Savannah Hendricks, Boys & Girls Club of the Tri-County Area

Updated: 4 hours ago
How the Boys & Girls Club helped Savannah change her life.

News

US VENTURE: Robin Tinnon, We All Rise

Updated: 5 hours ago
Connecting the community with black youth and giving them strength.