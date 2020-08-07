Advertisement

All Appleton polling locations will be open for primary election

The city tells Action 2 News the plan worked for the election in April.
Vote
Vote(WHSV)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - All polling places in Appleton will be open for the Aug. 11 partisan primary election. The city tells Action 2 News the plan worked for the election in April.

Mayor Jake Woodford says he wants to prevent chaos that happened in communities that consolidated polls in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In communities where they had to consolidate polling locations, close polling locations that’s where you saw big lines and hang ups and we’re really trying to avoid that here in Appleton,” says Woodford. " We managed to avoid that in April and we’re going to do so again here for the primary and then hoping to do that again for November.”

Appleton does not have a shortage of poll workers, but the Wisconsin National Guard is ready should they need help on Election Day.

“It’s possible we will use National Guard assistance to staff our polling places.  We did use some National Guard support for the election in April.  They were great.  They did an awesome job.  They were readily trained,” says Woodford.

As of this publication, the city has mailed more than 11,000 absentee ballots. That’s more than usual for an August primary, which traditionally sees smaller turnout.

If you plan to vote in person, watch for signs enforcing social distancing and plexiglass shields. Hand sanitizer will be available.

“We encourage people to wear masks at the polls but want to be clear that not wearing a mask at the polls does not disqualify you from voting,” says Woodford.

Polling locations, sample ballots and more: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/

