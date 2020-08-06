Advertisement

Xavier High School holds in-person, socially distanced graduation ceremony at Fox Cities Stadium

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Although it was held a few months late, the senior class at Xavier High School in Appleton finally said good-by Wednesday night.

A graduation ceremony held at Fox Cities Stadium allowed the school plenty of room to accommodate concerns surrounding the pandemic.

Although the field is normally reserved for baseball, seniors relished the moment that many thought may not happen, as they received diplomas together, but spread out, and wearing a mask.

“I was super worried. I kind of realized a couple weeks in that the last day of school we had may have been the last day I see a lot of my classmates and I’m really happy everyone, just feel blessed to have this opportunity and to get together and connect with all of them again,” said graduate Samuel Peters.

Xavier is one of three high schools to hold their graduation ceremonies at Fox Cities Stadium, instead of doing it online.

Xavier High School Principal Mike Mauthe says they did so with a number of precautions.

“Each graduate has four guests and each family is socially distanced. That’s why this facility is great because there’s plenty of room for families to be a safe distance apart. Everyone is required to be masked in the common areas and even during the ceremony the seniors will all be six feet apart,” said Mauthe.

Of the 132 students in the senior class, 102 participated int he ceremony, and many said they were extremely grateful for the opportunity.

“You want to see all of your fellow classmates and see them celebrate their success and you want to celebrate it with them and virtually that’s not possible so I’m very grateful that we get to do it and you know who doesn’t want to graduate in a baseball stadium, like that’s cool, I’m just so happy,” said graduate Ellie Macksood.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Xavier High School holds in-person graduation ceremony at Fox Cities Stadium

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Xavier High School holds in-person graduation ceremony at Fox Cities Stadium

News

Volunteer poll workers still needed for Tuesday primary

Updated: 1 hour ago
Volunteer poll workers still needed for Tuesday primary

News

Sheboygan Co. D.A.: No charges to be filed against officer involved in fatal shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to state officials, Sheboygan Police Officer Bryan Pray was called to S. 15th Street and Illinois Avenue during the early morning hours of July 2 for a report of a man carrying weapons in the street.

News

Trial scheduled for man accused of fatally stabbing former Oshkosh Police Capt.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to court records, a trial for Ian Suzuki, 28, is scheduled to begin on January 11, 2021.

Latest News

News

Calumet Co. to host free COVID-19 testing site

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The site will be at the County Fairgrounds, and testing will be done by the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

News

Man charged with battery after mask confrontation turns violent

Updated: 5 hours ago
Man charged with battery after mask confrontation turns violent

News

Noah’s Ark Water Park closes for rest of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Noah’s Ark Waterpark has decided to close for the rest of the 2020 season, citing COVID-19 concerns.

News

On a mission for inclusion

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
The completion of the largest renovation at the museum since it opened in 1983, signifies a new focus for museum staff and supporters.

News

Man charged with battery after mask confrontation turns violent

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
It happened August 3rd at about 8:30 p.m. when a man, who was wearing a mask, walked back to his van in the parking lot of Festival Foods on University Avenue.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 5 hours ago