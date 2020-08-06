Xavier High School holds in-person, socially distanced graduation ceremony at Fox Cities Stadium

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Although it was held a few months late, the senior class at Xavier High School in Appleton finally said good-by Wednesday night.

A graduation ceremony held at Fox Cities Stadium allowed the school plenty of room to accommodate concerns surrounding the pandemic.

Although the field is normally reserved for baseball, seniors relished the moment that many thought may not happen, as they received diplomas together, but spread out, and wearing a mask.

“I was super worried. I kind of realized a couple weeks in that the last day of school we had may have been the last day I see a lot of my classmates and I’m really happy everyone, just feel blessed to have this opportunity and to get together and connect with all of them again,” said graduate Samuel Peters.

Xavier is one of three high schools to hold their graduation ceremonies at Fox Cities Stadium, instead of doing it online.

Xavier High School Principal Mike Mauthe says they did so with a number of precautions.

“Each graduate has four guests and each family is socially distanced. That’s why this facility is great because there’s plenty of room for families to be a safe distance apart. Everyone is required to be masked in the common areas and even during the ceremony the seniors will all be six feet apart,” said Mauthe.

Of the 132 students in the senior class, 102 participated int he ceremony, and many said they were extremely grateful for the opportunity.

“You want to see all of your fellow classmates and see them celebrate their success and you want to celebrate it with them and virtually that’s not possible so I’m very grateful that we get to do it and you know who doesn’t want to graduate in a baseball stadium, like that’s cool, I’m just so happy,” said graduate Ellie Macksood.

