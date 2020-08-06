Advertisement

Wisconsin reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths; percent of positive cases dips under 5%

Wisconsin recorded eight new deaths among COVID-19 patients Thursday as the state’s death total climbed to 978
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin recorded eight new deaths among COVID-19 patients Thursday as the state’s death total climbed to 978, according to data released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The percent of positive cases dropped under 5 percent Thursday. The state reported a 4.7 percent positive rate. That’s down from 5.2 percent positive on Wednesday.

The state reported 17,706 new tests Thursday, for a total of 1,019,630.

Of those tests, there were 839 new positive confirmed cases of the virus. The overall confirmed cases number grew to 57,779.

DHS reported 16,867 new negative tests for an all-time total of 961,851.

HOW TO GET A COVID-19 TEST: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm

There are 9,562 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. That’s 16.6 percent. The number of recoveries is 47,221, or 81.8 percent.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association lists 330 hospital admissions with 112 of those COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

The stated reported 55 new patients admitted to hospitals Thursday.

PERCENT POSITIVE OVER LAST SEVEN DAYS

  • 8/6: 4.7%
  • 8/5: 5.2%
  • 8/4: 4%
  • 8/3: 5.6%
  • 8/2: 9.6%
  • 8/1: 7.1%
  • 7/31: 5.4%

Action 2 News will update this story with county-by-county stats and more.

CLICK HERE to track statewide COVID-19 data.

CLICK HERE for Wisconsin Hospital Association data.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to rouse
  • Bluish lips or face
  • The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

  • The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
  • To help prevent the spread of the virus:
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people
  • Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
  • Stay at home as much as possible
  • Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
  • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

