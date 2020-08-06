Wisconsin reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths; percent of positive cases dips under 5%

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin recorded eight new deaths among COVID-19 patients Thursday as the state’s death total climbed to 978, according to data released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The percent of positive cases dropped under 5 percent Thursday. The state reported a 4.7 percent positive rate. That’s down from 5.2 percent positive on Wednesday.

The state reported 17,706 new tests Thursday, for a total of 1,019,630.

Of those tests, there were 839 new positive confirmed cases of the virus. The overall confirmed cases number grew to 57,779.

DHS reported 16,867 new negative tests for an all-time total of 961,851.

HOW TO GET A COVID-19 TEST: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm

There are 9,562 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. That’s 16.6 percent. The number of recoveries is 47,221, or 81.8 percent.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association lists 330 hospital admissions with 112 of those COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

The stated reported 55 new patients admitted to hospitals Thursday.

More than 1M people tested so far. It's fundamental to boxing in this virus. If you have any symptoms, even if they're mild, or you think you've been exposed to #COVID19_WI, you can get a test. Call your provider or log on to find a testing site near you: https://t.co/PnFZSsB1EE pic.twitter.com/h11CNEguEL — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 6, 2020

PERCENT POSITIVE OVER LAST SEVEN DAYS

8/6: 4.7%

8/5: 5.2%

8/4: 4%

8/3: 5.6%

8/2: 9.6%

8/1: 7.1%

7/31: 5.4%

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

