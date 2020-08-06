Advertisement

Trial scheduled for man accused of fatally stabbing former Oshkosh Police Capt.

Winnebago County Jail photo
Winnebago County Jail photo(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Court documents show a jury trial has been scheduled for a man who is accused of fatally stabbing a former Oshkosh Police Captain.

According to court records, a trial for Ian Suzuki, 28, is scheduled to begin on January 11, 2021.

A final pre-trial court date is scheduled for January 6.

Suzuki is charged with one felony count of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, as well as one county of misdemeanor battery, with a domestic abuse modifier.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, Suzuki was charged in the death of Jay Puestohl on February 6th after Puestohl was stabbed to death at a home on the 1200 block of Waugoo Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who said she was in danger and had to be quiet so she wouldn't give herself away. When police arrived, she came outside and officers went in, where they found Ian Suzuki standing by a couch and Puestohl, laying half on the couch.

Suzuki said, "I stabbed him in the neck. You need to save him."

Police applied pressure to Puestohl's trachea, where he'd been stabbed, but they lost his pulse. He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

The woman told investigators that Suzuki was hospitalized the day before, after he ate seeds and said he was hallucinating. While at the hospital, she told Suzuki she wanted him to sign a contract promising to clean and get a job before he would be allowed back at her house.

Suzuki checked himself out of the hospital and went to the house anyway. Puestohl was there, and Suzuki demanded that he leave, but the woman said Puestohl, her friend, was a guest in her home.

Suzuki pushed her to the floor and got into a physical fight with Puestohl, then he ran into the kitchen and came back with a knife. She believed he was coming to help her when Suzuki stabbed him in the neck. She ran to the basement and called 911. A short time later, she heard Suzuki yelling, "Call an ambulance! Call an ambulance!"

Puestohl served 32 years with the Oshkosh Police Department. He retired as Captain of Investigative Services Bureau in 2008.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sheboygan Co. D.A.: No charges to be filed against officer involved in fatal shooting

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to state officials, Sheboygan Police Officer Bryan Pray was called to S. 15th Street and Illinois Avenue during the early morning hours of July 2 for a report of a man carrying weapons in the street.

News

Calumet Co. to host free COVID-19 testing site

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The site will be at the County Fairgrounds, and testing will be done by the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

News

Man charged with battery after mask confrontation turns violent

Updated: 2 hours ago
Man charged with battery after mask confrontation turns violent

News

Noah’s Ark Water Park closes for rest of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Noah’s Ark Waterpark has decided to close for the rest of the 2020 season, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Latest News

News

On a mission for inclusion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
The completion of the largest renovation at the museum since it opened in 1983, signifies a new focus for museum staff and supporters.

News

Man charged with battery after mask confrontation turns violent

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
It happened August 3rd at about 8:30 p.m. when a man, who was wearing a mask, walked back to his van in the parking lot of Festival Foods on University Avenue.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Former Sheriff candidate, police chief pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to federal court documents, Alexander Bebris, 50, pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this week.

National

President looks to lift coronavirus stain on economy

Updated: 4 hours ago
President Donald Trump will visit a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio Thursday. There, he'll propose new steps to bring American jobs back on-shore, and tout his record revitalizing manufacturing.