Trial scheduled for man accused of fatally stabbing former Oshkosh Police Capt.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Court documents show a jury trial has been scheduled for a man who is accused of fatally stabbing a former Oshkosh Police Captain.

According to court records, a trial for Ian Suzuki, 28, is scheduled to begin on January 11, 2021.

A final pre-trial court date is scheduled for January 6.

Suzuki is charged with one felony count of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, as well as one county of misdemeanor battery, with a domestic abuse modifier.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, Suzuki was charged in the death of Jay Puestohl on February 6th after Puestohl was stabbed to death at a home on the 1200 block of Waugoo Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who said she was in danger and had to be quiet so she wouldn't give herself away. When police arrived, she came outside and officers went in, where they found Ian Suzuki standing by a couch and Puestohl, laying half on the couch.

Suzuki said, "I stabbed him in the neck. You need to save him."

Police applied pressure to Puestohl's trachea, where he'd been stabbed, but they lost his pulse. He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

The woman told investigators that Suzuki was hospitalized the day before, after he ate seeds and said he was hallucinating. While at the hospital, she told Suzuki she wanted him to sign a contract promising to clean and get a job before he would be allowed back at her house.

Suzuki checked himself out of the hospital and went to the house anyway. Puestohl was there, and Suzuki demanded that he leave, but the woman said Puestohl, her friend, was a guest in her home.

Suzuki pushed her to the floor and got into a physical fight with Puestohl, then he ran into the kitchen and came back with a knife. She believed he was coming to help her when Suzuki stabbed him in the neck. She ran to the basement and called 911. A short time later, she heard Suzuki yelling, "Call an ambulance! Call an ambulance!"

Puestohl served 32 years with the Oshkosh Police Department. He retired as Captain of Investigative Services Bureau in 2008.

