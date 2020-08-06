TOASTY WARM, BUT NOT HUMID... YET.

High pressure is sitting over lower Michigan. For the most part, it will keep our weather quiet. However, as light winds collide along an afternoon lake breeze, isolated showers are possible. However, most areas will be dry through the afternoon, with high temperatures around 80 degrees. It’s going to be a seasonably warm day, but not all that humid for early August.

As south winds begin to blow later today, we’ll see a gradual increase in humidity over the next few days. By the time we get into the weekend, it will feel muggy and even warmer. The heat index Sunday afternoon will probably climb into the 90s.

The weekend weather also looks unsettled at times. Look for a couple waves of scattered thunderstorms... They’ll be around late Saturday, and then again late Sunday and into Monday morning. Some of the storms as we exit the weekend, could have locally heavy rainfall.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm... A stray shower is possible this afternoon towards the lakeshore. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and quiet. LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer and slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Warm and humid. Chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Hot, muggy and breezy. A mix of sun and clouds. More late thunderstorms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 72

MONDAY: Early thunderstorms. Humid and breezy. Clearing skies in the afternoon. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Only slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Warm, but comfortable. HIGH: 82

