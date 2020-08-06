Titletown offers up summer movies, fitness classes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are hosting the popular Movies at Titletown event in August. This year, people will need to make reservations and abide by social distancing rules.

The movies start Aug. 7 and will continue each Friday evening through Sept. 11. The event is held on Ariens Hill. All of the movies are sold out, but walk-ins will be welcome should people with reservations not show up.

The Aug. 7 movie is "Frozen II." Showings continue with "Goonies", "A League of Their Own"; "Guardians of the Galaxy"; "Onward"; and "Black Panther."

On Thursday, crews will paint physical distancing pods. They keep people 10-feet apart.

Titletown is located next to Lambeau Field.

CLICK HERE for more information about Movies at Titletown.

Movies at Titletown requires masks when entering the park. Masks can be removed once you are in the social distance pod. Masks must be worn any time you are outside the pod.

Titletown is also hosting fitness classes. Boot Camps and Cardio Kickboxing are popular.

New events are in the works.

“In conjunction with the top of Ariens Hill and the Drinks with a View opening--that’s what we call when we open that bar up top and beverage service Thursdays through Sundays--we’ve added a program called Crafternoon, which is kind of fun. On Sundays you can pick up a craft kit and make it on site or take it with you,” says Mallory Steinberg, Titletown Programs and Marketing Manager.

TITLETOWN PROGRAMS AND CLASSES: https://www.titletown.com/events/classes-and-programs

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.