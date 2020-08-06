Advertisement

Titletown offers up summer movies, fitness classes

The movies start Aug. 7 and will continue each Friday evening through Sept. 11.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are hosting the popular Movies at Titletown event in August. This year, people will need to make reservations and abide by social distancing rules.

The movies start Aug. 7 and will continue each Friday evening through Sept. 11. The event is held on Ariens Hill. All of the movies are sold out, but walk-ins will be welcome should people with reservations not show up.

The Aug. 7 movie is "Frozen II." Showings continue with "Goonies", "A League of Their Own"; "Guardians of the Galaxy"; "Onward"; and "Black Panther."

On Thursday, crews will paint physical distancing pods. They keep people 10-feet apart.

Titletown is located next to Lambeau Field.

CLICK HERE for more information about Movies at Titletown.

Movies at Titletown requires masks when entering the park. Masks can be removed once you are in the social distance pod. Masks must be worn any time you are outside the pod.

Titletown is also hosting fitness classes. Boot Camps and Cardio Kickboxing are popular.

New events are in the works.

“In conjunction with the top of Ariens Hill and the Drinks with a View opening--that’s what we call when we open that bar up top and beverage service Thursdays through Sundays--we’ve added a program called Crafternoon, which is kind of fun. On Sundays you can pick up a craft kit and make it on site or take it with you,” says Mallory Steinberg, Titletown Programs and Marketing Manager.

TITLETOWN PROGRAMS AND CLASSES: https://www.titletown.com/events/classes-and-programs

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

August 6 Birthday Club

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Birthday announcements.

News

WATCH: Events at Titletown

Updated: 1 hour ago
Movies and fitness classes are big hits.

News

Dr. Rai: Testing remains our Achilles heel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
“We need to continue to ramp this up. We cannot take our foot off the gas when it comes to testing. A million is just not enough,” says Dr. Rai.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks business efforts to stop spread

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Rai discusses community push news conference.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai COVID Q&A, August 6

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Rai talks testing, quarantine and recovery.

News

Xavier High School holds in-person, socially distanced graduation ceremony at Fox Cities Stadium

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Although the field is normally reserved for baseball, seniors relished the moment that many thought may not happen, as they received diplomas together, but spread out, and wearing a mask.

News

Xavier High School holds in-person graduation ceremony at Fox Cities Stadium

Updated: 13 hours ago
Xavier High School holds in-person graduation ceremony at Fox Cities Stadium

News

Volunteer poll workers still needed for Tuesday primary

Updated: 13 hours ago
Volunteer poll workers still needed for Tuesday primary

News

Sheboygan Co. D.A.: No charges to be filed against officer involved in fatal shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to state officials, Sheboygan Police Officer Bryan Pray was called to S. 15th Street and Illinois Avenue during the early morning hours of July 2 for a report of a man carrying weapons in the street.

News

Trial scheduled for man accused of fatally stabbing former Oshkosh Police Capt.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to court records, a trial for Ian Suzuki, 28, is scheduled to begin on January 11, 2021.