Advertisement

The importance of remembering Green Bay firefighter Arnie Wolff

Fourteen years ago, Lieutenant Arnie Wolff died fighting a house fire on Edgewood Drive.
By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - August 13th marks a somber anniversary for the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Fourteen years ago, Lieutenant Arnie Wolff died fighting a house fire on Edgewood Drive.

As the anniversary of his death approaches, one of the few remaining firefighters who responded that day is talking about the importance of honoring his legacy.

Lt. Arnie Wolff's name adorns every rig in the fire department's fleet, including the very engine now Operations Assistant Chief Rob Goplin was riding that day.

His crew was assigned to the backup line behind Wolff and Firefighter Jo Brinkley-Chaudoir.

"I remember the fire just suddenly blowing out a window next to us and going right over the top of our heads at the doorway," says Goplin. "I remember being actually physically pushed by the force of it." He believes that was the floor collapsing into the basement and the fire sucking up new oxygen.

“When the collapse happened, it essentially collapsed like this,” he says, demonstrating with his hands folded. “He (Wolff) fell this way, and she (Brinkley-Chaudoir) fell this way. That collapse actually separated them, and it blocked us from being able to get to the room that Arnie was in.” Just talking about that day takes Goplin right back. “I think a better question is what don’t you remember?” he says.

But from Wolff’s death, he wants there to be life. He’s determined to help other firefighters learn from it. “When you’re talking about a structure fire, basement fires are the most dangerous thing the fire service faces,” explains Goplin. “You are now over the top of this fire that’s ‘eating’ the floor system above it.”

They continue making changes since that fire. The biggest, he says, is assessing, or reading, a fire and building’s structure before going in, and then changing tactics to fight it.

“We will actually cut the walls down on the outside of a house and cut through the floor to get water into the basement, provided there’s not a rescue needed, to get water on that fire if we have to,” says Goplin.

Goplin has traveled the country sharing details of the fire with other departments. The fire is even cited in national studies aimed to improve the fire service.

“All of that was done in an attempt to honor Arnie’s legacy, which is helping to save, in my opinion, thousands of other firefighters,” says Goplin, growing emotional.

Thursday, August 13th, the whole department will remember Wolff and spend the day talking about that fire and changes made since then. Goplin will honor him as he does every year by visiting the site of the fire.

“Not only learn from it,” Goplin says through tears, “but take a little time to think about the family.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Honoring Arnie Wolff

Updated: 17 minutes ago
How Lt. Wolff's story helps others learn about firefighting.

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Rock 'n Roll orchestra

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Rock Infused Orchestra plays on.

News

Green Bay veteran receives medal for Gulf War service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Roes served 20 years in the U.S. Army. He humbly accepted the award from U.S. Rep Mike Gallagher.

News

Rock the Block aims to revitalize homes in historic downtown Appleton area

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Since 2015, the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity has invested in Rock the Block events, completing hundreds of projects in community neighborhoods. This year’s Rock the Block event in Appleton will be held in a historic area.

Latest News

News

No fans for first two Packers home games at Lambeau Field

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans' energetic support in the stands," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

Entertainment

The show goes on for Oshkosh’s rock ’n roll orchestra

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Each orchestra member, from Green Bay to the Fox Valley to the Lakeshore, is on a mission with their instrument, whether it's a violin, viola or cello.

News

WATCH: WEDC secretary visits Green Bay

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hughes promotes supporting local business during the pandemic.

News

WATCH: Helping people stay in their homes

Updated: 2 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic has led to more people seeking financial help with things like rent and utilities.

News

WATCH: Rock the Block for Habitat

Updated: 2 hours ago
This year’s Rock the Block event in Appleton will focus on revitalizing a historic area.

News

WATCH: Local vet honored for Gulf War service

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sgt. John Roes received the Southwest Asia Service Medal with One Bronze Service Star.