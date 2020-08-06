The importance of remembering Green Bay firefighter Arnie Wolff

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - August 13th marks a somber anniversary for the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Fourteen years ago, Lieutenant Arnie Wolff died fighting a house fire on Edgewood Drive.

As the anniversary of his death approaches, one of the few remaining firefighters who responded that day is talking about the importance of honoring his legacy.

Lt. Arnie Wolff's name adorns every rig in the fire department's fleet, including the very engine now Operations Assistant Chief Rob Goplin was riding that day.

His crew was assigned to the backup line behind Wolff and Firefighter Jo Brinkley-Chaudoir.

"I remember the fire just suddenly blowing out a window next to us and going right over the top of our heads at the doorway," says Goplin. "I remember being actually physically pushed by the force of it." He believes that was the floor collapsing into the basement and the fire sucking up new oxygen.

“When the collapse happened, it essentially collapsed like this,” he says, demonstrating with his hands folded. “He (Wolff) fell this way, and she (Brinkley-Chaudoir) fell this way. That collapse actually separated them, and it blocked us from being able to get to the room that Arnie was in.” Just talking about that day takes Goplin right back. “I think a better question is what don’t you remember?” he says.

But from Wolff’s death, he wants there to be life. He’s determined to help other firefighters learn from it. “When you’re talking about a structure fire, basement fires are the most dangerous thing the fire service faces,” explains Goplin. “You are now over the top of this fire that’s ‘eating’ the floor system above it.”

They continue making changes since that fire. The biggest, he says, is assessing, or reading, a fire and building’s structure before going in, and then changing tactics to fight it.

“We will actually cut the walls down on the outside of a house and cut through the floor to get water into the basement, provided there’s not a rescue needed, to get water on that fire if we have to,” says Goplin.

Goplin has traveled the country sharing details of the fire with other departments. The fire is even cited in national studies aimed to improve the fire service.

“All of that was done in an attempt to honor Arnie’s legacy, which is helping to save, in my opinion, thousands of other firefighters,” says Goplin, growing emotional.

Thursday, August 13th, the whole department will remember Wolff and spend the day talking about that fire and changes made since then. Goplin will honor him as he does every year by visiting the site of the fire.

“Not only learn from it,” Goplin says through tears, “but take a little time to think about the family.”

