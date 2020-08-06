Advertisement

Sheboygan Co. D.A.: No charges to be filed against officer involved in fatal shooting

Pictured: Officer Pray of the Sheboygan Police Department(Wisconsin DOJ)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan County authorities announced Wednesday there will not be charges filed against an officer who was involved in a fatal shooting in Sheboygan County last month.

According to state officials, Sheboygan Police Officer Bryan Pray was called to S. 15th Street and Illinois Avenue during the early morning hours of July 2 for a report of a man carrying weapons in the street.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the man was also running at a woman.

In video released by the Department of Justice, you can see Officer Pray ordered Kevin Ruffin Jr., 32, to drop the weapons, but he refused to do so, and then charged the officer.

The Department of Justice says Officer Pray deployed non-lethal means, but when those didn’t work, he discharged his weapon.

Ruffin died at the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital.

