Advertisement

Rock the Block aims to revitalize homes in historic downtown Appleton area

Rock the Block Appleton
Rock the Block Appleton(WBAY)
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Since 2015, the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity has invested in Rock the Block events, completing hundreds of projects in community neighborhoods.

This year’s Rock the Block event in Appleton will focus on revitalizing a historic area.

“I am so excited to be a recipient of this program,” said Serria Morris.

Morris is one of the homeowners chosen for Rock the Block, which is set to start Sept. 10 and will run through Sept. 12.

The Habitat for Humanity program brings the community together by revitalizing one neighborhood at a time.

“Connect with the community, have these repairs done, and then also have that investment where it just changes your quality of life,” said Morris.

Organizers explained this Rock the Block event will focus on homes in the historic downtown Appleton area around Columbus Elementary School during a press conference outside Morris’s home.

“We just want people to be really proud of the place they call home,” said Jackie Weber, Vice Chair of the Habitat’s Board of Directors.

That pride is something Weber says is infectious.

“Once that happens that kind of starts spreading throughout the entire city where people are excited and want to bring more people into the community to show who we really are as Appleton, Wisconsin,” said Weber.

Appleton’s Mayor thinks this project couldn’t come at a better time.

“People are spending more time in their homes right now than maybe they’ve ever spent in their homes so feeling good about where you live, feeling good about your neighborhood and your home is so important,” said Mayor Jake Woodford. “And getting to know your neighbors and being connected with your neighbors is also really important. These are our networks, these are our support systems.”

Habitat for Humanity already started fundraising for the $400,000 project, but still has about $180,000 to go. The organization wants to raise another $75,000 by the time the project begins.

“It’s more important now than ever,” said Weber. “So many more people have needs that just can’t be met on their own.”

“It kind of shows how we can unify and come together to provide those needs for homeowners,” said Morris.

To support Rock the Block, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No fans for first two Packers home games at Lambeau Field

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans' energetic support in the stands," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

Entertainment

The show goes on for Oshkosh’s rock ’n roll orchestra

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Each orchestra member, from Green Bay to the Fox Valley to the Lakeshore, is on a mission with their instrument, whether it's a violin, viola or cello.

News

WATCH: WEDC secretary visits Green Bay

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Hughes promotes supporting local business during the pandemic.

Crime

Man sentenced to federal prison for child sex abuse on reservation

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Aug. 6, Robert Kapishkowit, 26, appeared before Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach in Green Bay's federal court.

Latest News

News

ADVOCAP is helping people stay in their homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Matesic
ADVOCAP is seeing a large increase in the number of people seeking financial assistance during this pandemic. It's able to help people with funds from the State and community support.

News

WATCH: Steve explains the radar renovation

Updated: 1 hours ago
While Green Bay is down, you have some options.

Regional

Republicans push Kanye 2020. But will it really hurt Biden?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press
A similar pattern has played out in in Wisconsin, Ohio, Vermont and Arkansas, where lawyers or activists with GOP ties have been involved in securing the star’s place on the ballot.

News

Wisconsin reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths; percent of positive cases dips under 5%

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The percent of positive cases dropped under 5 percent Thursday.

News

Crane removes Green Bay NWS radar radome for maintenance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Technicians are refurbishing and replacing the pedestal.

News

Gov. Evers announces $32 million for UW-System COVID-19 testing, PPE

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The UW-System says $18 million will go toward testing more than 350,000 students. Six million dollars will be spent on PPE and testing equipment.