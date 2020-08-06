Rock the Block aims to revitalize homes in historic downtown Appleton area

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Since 2015, the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity has invested in Rock the Block events, completing hundreds of projects in community neighborhoods.

This year’s Rock the Block event in Appleton will focus on revitalizing a historic area.

“I am so excited to be a recipient of this program,” said Serria Morris.

Morris is one of the homeowners chosen for Rock the Block, which is set to start Sept. 10 and will run through Sept. 12.

The Habitat for Humanity program brings the community together by revitalizing one neighborhood at a time.

“Connect with the community, have these repairs done, and then also have that investment where it just changes your quality of life,” said Morris.

Organizers explained this Rock the Block event will focus on homes in the historic downtown Appleton area around Columbus Elementary School during a press conference outside Morris’s home.

“We just want people to be really proud of the place they call home,” said Jackie Weber, Vice Chair of the Habitat’s Board of Directors.

That pride is something Weber says is infectious.

“Once that happens that kind of starts spreading throughout the entire city where people are excited and want to bring more people into the community to show who we really are as Appleton, Wisconsin,” said Weber.

Appleton’s Mayor thinks this project couldn’t come at a better time.

“People are spending more time in their homes right now than maybe they’ve ever spent in their homes so feeling good about where you live, feeling good about your neighborhood and your home is so important,” said Mayor Jake Woodford. “And getting to know your neighbors and being connected with your neighbors is also really important. These are our networks, these are our support systems.”

Habitat for Humanity already started fundraising for the $400,000 project, but still has about $180,000 to go. The organization wants to raise another $75,000 by the time the project begins.

“It’s more important now than ever,” said Weber. “So many more people have needs that just can’t be met on their own.”

“It kind of shows how we can unify and come together to provide those needs for homeowners,” said Morris.

