Poll workers still needed ahead of Tuesday’s Partisan Primary

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Brown County is still short about 90 poll workers.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Wisconsin Elections Commission says at least 900 poll workers are needed statewide for Tuesday's Partisan Primary.

On Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers announced the National Guard will be on hand to help municipalities fill in the gaps.

“Even though you think you might have enough, you always need to plan for extras,” said Brown County Clerk, Sandy Juno.

County and municipal clerks have had a hard time securing poll workers all year due to the pandemic.

“There’s always that situation awaiting you Tuesday morning when you get calls for various reasons your poll workers can’t be there,” said Juno.

People can still sign up to be a poll worker, but the National Guard will also be ready to help starting Sunday.

Green Bay plans to take advantage of them.

“We didn’t know if they were going to be deployed, but the Wisconsin Elections Commission offered us 100 bodies and we said yes,” said Barb Dorff, who is on the city’s Ad Hoc Elections Committee.

Green Bay’s Clerk Kris Teske told Action 2 News in an email, she has about 270 poll workers to staff 17 polling locations next week; all equipped with the proper protective equipment.

“The masks, the gloves, and the plexiglass barriers, and they’ll also have face shields in addition to the masks, so we feel that our poll workers are going to be very protected,” said Dorff.

Many people have already chosen to vote absentee.

In Green Bay, more than 15,000 absentee ballots have been sent to voters.

With less than a week until election day, the best way to return your ballot is through the municipal drop box.

“Sometimes it can take up to a week for mail to go through and there’s things that need to be processed on a ballot; the envelope, check for a signature, the witnesses, all those things need to be done prior to election day,” said Juno.

Thursday is the last day to request an absentee ballot for Tuesday’s election.

