MUGGY WEATHER RETURNS WITH STORM CHANCES...

Southerly winds will dominate our weather into the weekend, bringing more warmth and much higher humidity.

Friday will be dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be around 80, but the humidity will be a bit higher, so it will feel SLIGHTLY humid. A large complex of thunderstorms is forecast to develop across Minnesota Friday evening and push eastward as the night wears on. That complex will enter areas west of Green Bay and the Fox Cities around daybreak Saturday... And then push eastward across the rest of the area during the morning. The risk of severe weather appears LOW at this time, but there could be some gusty winds and heavy downpours with these storms. A few other widely scattered storms will remain possible for the remainder of the day and into Saturday night.

More storms are forecast to develop later Sunday into Monday as a slow moving cold front approaches and moves through. It is to early to tell if any of those storms will be strong or severe, so keep checking back for more updates as the weekend unfolds.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S-SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and quiet. LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny. A bit warmer and slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. More humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Hot, muggy and breezy. A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered storms - Best chances afternoon and night. HIGH: 87 LOW: 71

MONDAY: Early thunderstorms. Humid and breezy. Clearing skies in the afternoon. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Only slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Warm, but comfortable. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and just slightly humid. Chance of a late t’shower. HIGH: 84

