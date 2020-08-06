Advertisement

Missing Jackson man could be in Appleton area

Missing man
Missing man(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man with ties to the Appleton area has been reported missing from southeast Wisconsin.

Stephen R. Lombard, 30, was last seen leaving his mother's home in the Village of Jackson on July 27 at 7:30 p.m.

There was a possible sighting of Jackson in Milwaukee about an hour later, but that information has not been verified.

Jackson Police say Stephen has ties to the Milwaukee and Appleton areas and he could be there.

If you have information, call your local police department.

DESCRIPTION

  • White male
  • 30-years-old
  • 5'8"
  • 200 pounds
  • Blue eyes
  • Brown hair

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

