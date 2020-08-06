Man sentenced to federal prison for child sex abuse on reservation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neopit man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for child sex abuse on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

On Aug. 6, Robert Kapishkowit, 26, appeared before Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach in Green Bay's federal court. The judge sentenced Kapishkowit to 2.5 years in federal prison and 60 months on supervised release.

In 2018, Kapishkowit sexually abused an underage girl at a home in Neopit, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Kapishkowit pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

“In sentencing the defendant, Judge Griesbach noted the seriousness of the crime the defendant committed. Judge Griesbach also remarked upon the need to deter those would might consider similar actions,” reads a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

