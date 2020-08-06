Advertisement

Man sentenced to federal prison for child sex abuse on reservation

In 2018, Kapishkowit sexually abused an underage girl at a home in Neopit, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Robert Kapishkowit. Photo: Brown County Jail.
Robert Kapishkowit. Photo: Brown County Jail.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neopit man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for child sex abuse on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

On Aug. 6, Robert Kapishkowit, 26, appeared before Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach in Green Bay's federal court. The judge sentenced Kapishkowit to 2.5 years in federal prison and 60 months on supervised release.

Kapishkowit pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

“In sentencing the defendant, Judge Griesbach noted the seriousness of the crime the defendant committed. Judge Griesbach also remarked upon the need to deter those would might consider similar actions,” reads a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

