Green Bay veteran receives medal for Gulf War service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay military veteran was presented with a medal Thursday for his service in the Gulf War.

Sgt. John Roes received the Southwest Asia Service Medal with One Bronze Service Star.

Sgt. Roes and his company created 800,000 maps that helped identify enemy targets and providing locations for artillery, air defense units and communications facilities.

Roes served 20 years in the U.S. Army. He humbly accepted the award from U.S. Rep Mike Gallagher.

"It is an honor, you know. I could do without it, but it shows a little respect," says Sgt. Roes. "It's a great way to show that people love to serve and they love what they do in the time of need."

Roes is a decorated veteran. He’s also earned a Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, and the Kuwait Liberation Medal.

