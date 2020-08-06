Advertisement

Green Bay veteran receives medal for Gulf War service

Sgt. John Roes received the Southwest Asia Service Medal with One Bronze Service Star.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay military veteran was presented with a medal Thursday for his service in the Gulf War.

Sgt. John Roes received the Southwest Asia Service Medal with One Bronze Service Star.

Sgt. Roes and his company created 800,000 maps that helped identify enemy targets and providing locations for artillery, air defense units and communications facilities.

Roes served 20 years in the U.S. Army. He humbly accepted the award from U.S. Rep Mike Gallagher.

"It is an honor, you know. I could do without it, but it shows a little respect," says Sgt. Roes. "It's a great way to show that people love to serve and they love what they do in the time of need."

Roes is a decorated veteran. He’s also earned a Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, and the Kuwait Liberation Medal.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Honoring Arnie Wolff

Updated: 17 minutes ago
How Lt. Wolff's story helps others learn about firefighting.

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Rock 'n Roll orchestra

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Rock Infused Orchestra plays on.

News

The importance of remembering Green Bay firefighter Arnie Wolff

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Thursday, August 13th, the whole department will remember Wolff and spend the day talking about that fire and changes made since then.

News

Rock the Block aims to revitalize homes in historic downtown Appleton area

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Since 2015, the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity has invested in Rock the Block events, completing hundreds of projects in community neighborhoods. This year’s Rock the Block event in Appleton will be held in a historic area.

Latest News

News

No fans for first two Packers home games at Lambeau Field

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans' energetic support in the stands," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

Entertainment

The show goes on for Oshkosh’s rock ’n roll orchestra

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Each orchestra member, from Green Bay to the Fox Valley to the Lakeshore, is on a mission with their instrument, whether it's a violin, viola or cello.

News

WATCH: WEDC secretary visits Green Bay

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hughes promotes supporting local business during the pandemic.

News

WATCH: Helping people stay in their homes

Updated: 2 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic has led to more people seeking financial help with things like rent and utilities.

News

WATCH: Rock the Block for Habitat

Updated: 2 hours ago
This year’s Rock the Block event in Appleton will focus on revitalizing a historic area.

News

WATCH: Local vet honored for Gulf War service

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sgt. John Roes received the Southwest Asia Service Medal with One Bronze Service Star.