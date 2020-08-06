Crane removes Green Bay NWS radar radome for maintenance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service (NWS) Radar in Green Bay (KRGB) will be offline through Aug. 15 for scheduled maintenance.

On Thursday, a crane lifted the large ball known as the radome from the tower. It kind of resembles a massive volleyball. But a lot heavier.

Technicians are refurbishing and replacing the pedestal. It’s an important tool for rotation and capturing weather data in all directions.

The National Weather Service says the radar and pedestal are built to last about 25 years, and this one was exceeding its lifespan.

The radome is off the tower and on the ground! It can be easy to forget how large the dome is when only viewed from the ground! The radar pedestal maintenance continues through the next week! #wiwx pic.twitter.com/KG5OCbG8Ix — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) August 6, 2020

KGRB WSR-88D Radar is operated by NOAA's National Weather Service in Green Bay. The maintenance will extend the radar's life about 20 years.

While KGRB is offline, weather watchers can use Milwaukee (KMKX), Marquette (KMQT), La Crosse (KARX), Twin Cities/Chanhassen (KMPX), and Duluth (KDLH).

FULL LIST OF NWS RADAR LOCATIONS: https://radar.weather.gov/

PINPOINT DIGITAL DOPPLER: https://www.wbay.com/weather/radar/

FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP: https://www.wbay.com/page/get-our-weather-apps/

