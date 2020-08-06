Advertisement

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.(Source: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPHINE, Va. (Gray News) – You never know when your brush with fame will come.

Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

“He was super-cool as he posed with Angie for a selfie!!” a Facebook post from the travel center said.

Imagine the shock our Subway employee, Angie Graves felt when KANE BROWN stopped in this Morning!! Brown is a...

Posted by White's Travel Center on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign and appears to be smiling behind his mask.

The singer’s latest single is “Be Like That.”

