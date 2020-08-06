Advertisement

ADVOCAP is helping people stay in their homes

ADVOCAP - Helping People Help Themselves
By Emily Matesic
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) -The coronavirus pandemic has led to more people seeking financial help with things like rent and utilities. It’s that kind of help the U.S Venture Open supports as it works to combat poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

The annual golf outing and banquet look different because large groups can't gather, the programs supported by U.S. Venture are even more important this year.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Alma Pena of Fond du Lac lost her job. She said, "I needed help with my rent or I was getting evicted."

She reached out to ADVOCAP and through the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program, which helps eligible renters who have had a significant loss of income due to the pandemic, she was able to avoid losing the home she shares with her daughter and several of her grandkids.

"It means a lot to me that they were there for us or else we'd be on the streets," adds Pena.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program.

According to officials with ADVOCAP, Pena isn't alone. Lu Scheer is the Affordable Housing Director for ADVOCAP. She says, "We always have some people who are looking for emergency financial assistance, but this is just unprecedented with the amount of people that are asking for assistance in a lot of things."

And while state funding is helping with the rental assistance program, it's the partnership ADVOCAP has with U.S. Venture that helps those in need with other expenses like utility bills.

Scheer adds, "U.S. Venture is helping people who are your neighbors and the funds are going to people that your children go to school with and you sit next to at church, it's helping a lot of people right now."

ADVOCAP, with the support of the community, has been able to keep up with the need so far, and it's hoping to continue that because of the difference it makes in the lives of those it's helping.

“ADVOCAP really inspired me to keep going forward and move on with my life and not concentrate on the past,” says Delonda Jordan of Fond du Lac who also received rental assistance from ADVOCAP.

