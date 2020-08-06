Advertisement

Abram’s 15-year-old Holtger living racing dream

By Dave Schroeder
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For John Holtger, it all started on a dirt bike at age 5. At 15 years old now? He is 6-foot-3, and has come a long way with his racing career. But he's still just a kid at heart, loving everything about racing, espcially like the trucks he will throttle it up with at Road America this weekend.

"It's kind of all out, you are flying through the air and then smashing into each other," Holtger said of truck racing. "It's different. In NASCAR you don't go over jumps or anything and these guys can hit each other. There is fiberglass falling off and it's just so different than everything else out there."

With his 6-3 frame, you'd think basketball would be on Holtger's radar, but he's never wavered in his love of racing anything with wheels and a motor.

"Legend cars, Mod Carts, tried out a Rally Car, Stadium Super Truck, Sport Mod, and Go Carts.

And his career (yes, he's a pro, making money, having to pay self-employment taxes), has taken his all over the country.

"California, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, North Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois," Holtger recalled. "I know all the airports like the back of my hand. I just want to go as far as I can, NASCAR, Formula 1, something."

Holtger doesn't know exactly where his career will take him, but right now the ultimate dream is off-road short course racing with trucks, which he can race aggressively.

"Sometimes you start the race with every panel on the truck and you come off the track and you have none left," Holtger said. "You are that aggressive sometimes."

And The Stadium Super Trucks series race this Saturday at Road America is like that, but without the dirt he's accunstomed to.

“It’s completely different because you are on asphalt and the trucks handle a little bit differently than a dirt truck would,” Holtger said. It’s a lot more getting used to. Definitely something I look forward to. I had a blast last year.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WATCH: 15-year-old John Holtger ready to race at Road America

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
The Abrams native is a truck racing phenom

Sports

Pitching dominates in Brewers win

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Adrian Houser, 2 relievers combine for 1-0 win in Chicago, snapping 6-game winning streak of White Sox.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Linsley not worried about contract, talks Covid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Packers center talks contract and Covid on Wednesday.

Latest News

Sports

2020 Badgers football schedule announced amid COVID-19 uncertainty

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The season starts Sept. 4 against Indiana at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Sports

Brewers fall to White Sox again

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
Brewers offense struggles again in 3-2 loss to White Sox at Miller Park.

Sports

Nets beat Bucks 119-116

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT
|
Bucks lost to Nets 119-116, drop to 1-2 in Orlando bubble play.

News

Will there be a full NFL Season?

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Normally the Green bay Packers would be preparing for the team’s first preseason game at this time of the year, instead just opened training camp last week.

Sports

Synergy Sports: the home to over 20 Packers for offseason workouts

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Scotty Smith at Synergy Sports Performance is the man with the offseason workouts for the Green Bay Packers

Sports

Packers QB Rodgers savoring moments, not dwelling on future

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers comfortable with Covid protocols as he begins his 16th training camp in Green Bay.