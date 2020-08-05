Advertisement

Waupaca man killed, two hurt in rollover

The victim was identified as a 39-year-old man.
Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Waupaca man was pronounced dead after a rollover crash Tuesday evening.

The victim was identified as a 39-year-old man. His name was not released.

A 16-year-old Weyauwega girl and a 50-year-old Weyauwega man were airlifted from the scene, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

At about 5:50 p.m., the Sheriff's Office was called to a one-vehicle rollover on North Rail Road in the Township of St. Lawrence.

The investigation shows an eastbound pickup truck lost control and overturned.

The three occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The Waupaca man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. The names of the victims were not released.

Action 2 News will update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

$1M bail set for Madison man charged with stabbing daughter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police found Addrianna Christianson in a bathtub and performed life-saving measures until she was pronounced dead.

Crime

3 shot at Madison park during memorial for homicide victim

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People had gone to the park to celebrate the life of 24-year-old Maurice Bowman Jr.

News

WATCH: Suspect arrested in Oshkosh shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
Joshua Aide was taken into custody.

News

City of Waupaca passes resolution complimenting Evers’ mask mandate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
All but one council member voted in favor of the resolution, with much of the concern focusing on having something in place in case the governor’s statewide order be suddenly over-turned.

Latest News

News

Man arrested after several people shot at Oshkosh home

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officers found victims with gunshot wounds, police say. No information was released about the number of victims or the severity of their injuries.

News

First Alert Forecast: Dry, chilly temperatures again for tonight

Updated: 11 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Dry, chilly temperatures again for tonight

News

Kanye West among independent candidates seeking spot on Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Although the candidates have filed paperwork, WEC staff will be reviewing petitions in the next few days to make sure they are sufficient and the candidates have all met the qualifications in order to be on the ballot.

News

Will there be a full NFL Season? ‘On the Clock’ discussed the Packers Training Camp topics

Updated: 13 hours ago
Will there be a full NFL Season? ‘On the Clock’ discussed the Packers Training Camp topics

News

Packers at Synergy

Updated: 13 hours ago
Packers at Synergy

News

Will there be a full NFL Season?

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Normally the Green bay Packers would be preparing for the team’s first preseason game at this time of the year, instead just opened training camp last week.