Waupaca man killed, two hurt in rollover

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Waupaca man was pronounced dead after a rollover crash Tuesday evening.

The victim was identified as a 39-year-old man. His name was not released.

A 16-year-old Weyauwega girl and a 50-year-old Weyauwega man were airlifted from the scene, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

At about 5:50 p.m., the Sheriff's Office was called to a one-vehicle rollover on North Rail Road in the Township of St. Lawrence.

The investigation shows an eastbound pickup truck lost control and overturned.

The three occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The Waupaca man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. The names of the victims were not released.

