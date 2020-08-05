TODAY IS A TRANSITION DAY...

Temperatures will rise quickly this morning with sunshine and relatively dry air. It won’t be as cool this afternoon, as highs reach the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will still be slightly cooler than normal for early August.

While high pressure is in control of our weather, a weak disturbance drifting through Wisconsin will bring us more clouds into the afternoon. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles, but most areas will stay dry. There’s also a SLIGHT chance of a pop up shower tomorrow afternoon, but again, the chances of getting wet are rather low.

The weather pattern returns to being more summer-like in the days ahead... Lots of days with highs in the 80s with an increase in humidity. By Sunday, the heat index will probably reach the sultry 90s. Along with the hot, muggy and unstable air, look for clusters of showers and thunderstorms. The exact timing of the weekend storms is a bit uncertain right now, but it would not be surprising if they brought locally heavy rainfall for some folks.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer... Maybe afternoon sprinkles? HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. An isolated shower is possible LATE. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Warm and humid. Late thunder. HIGH: 82 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Hot and muggy. A mix of sun and clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 70

MONDAY: Hot, muggy and breezy. Another chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of storms, especially SOUTH. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86

