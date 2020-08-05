Advertisement

TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY WILL CREEP UP...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Nearby HIGH PRESSURE continues to keep us in some comfortable air, but not much longer. Meanwhile, with a few passing clouds expected tonight and it won’t be as chilly as recent nights.

Thursday will be much like today, though there is a slightly better chance of a few spotty afternoon showers or sprinkles. Temperatures and humidity continue to tick upward, but it should still be mostly comfortable. By Friday, we’re slightly humid... And deep into much more humid air for the weekend. The weekend humidity and warmth will help to create occasional showers and storms Saturday and Sunday... And in fact, occasional storms are expected all the way into Tuesday. It is too early to get a handle on the best times for storms to pass through, but any storms could create heavy downpours and could also contain some gusty winds. Keep informed as the weekend approaches.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Not as chilly as recent nights. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Early sunshine, then more afternoon clouds. An isolated PM shower is possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Slightly warmer and feeling a bit humid. Small chance of an afternoon or evening t’shower. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Warm and humid. Scattered storms possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Very warm and muggy with a chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Scattered storms. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms. Still humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny... Slightly humid. HIGH: 81

