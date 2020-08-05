STARTING TO WARM BACK UP

It won’t be as cool this afternoon as it was to begin this week... highs will get into the middle and upper 70s. That’s closer to normal for for the first week of August, but still a few degrees below average. Winds should be lighter today, out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. That southwest flow will continue over the next several days, leading to a gradual increase in humidity.

A weak disturbance drifting through Wisconsin this afternoon will bring us the potential for a few sprinkles, but most areas will stay dry. There’s a slightly higher chance of a pop up shower tomorrow afternoon, but again, more of the area will stay rain-free compared to those who deal with the showers.

Not only will we see a gradual increase in humidity through the weekend, but temperatures will be getting warmer as well. Highs will be near 80 Thursday and Friday with low/mid 80s on Saturday. As we get into a more summer-like stretch, clusters of showers and thunderstorms become more likely. Scattered storms look to develop Saturday through Tuesday. During that time, highs will generally be in the upper half of the 80s with dew points near 70. The hot, sticky air looks to loosen its grip on Northeast Wisconsin towards the middle of next week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

THURSDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

AFTERNOON: Warmer, but comfortable with a few more clouds compared to the morning. A stray sprinkle? HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Early sunshine, then more afternoon clouds. An isolated PM shower is possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Slightly warmer and feeling a bit humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Warm and humid. Scattered storms possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Very warm and muggy with a chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 70

MONDAY: Scattered storms. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms. Still humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

