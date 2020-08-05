Advertisement

On a mission for inclusion

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After 16 months and $2.5 million, today marked the grand opening of the newly renovated core exhibit area in the Neville Public Museum.

The completion of the largest renovation at the museum since it opened in 1983, signifies a new focus for museum staff and supporters.

"37 years ago, Green Bay's demographics were very different and as we grow and change, the public museum, your public museum, should be growing and changing with that demographic and population," says Beth Lemke, Neville Public Museum Executive Director.

Lemke says a few years ago, the museum refocused its strategic message to better represent everyone living in the community.

"Everything that we have done since 2015, we've been able to test, does it bridge, does it connect, how does it do both, and who are we working with and how are we advancing the collection and then allowing the community to be represented in this space," says Lemke.

In the newly opened 8,000 square foot Generations Gallery, different cultures within the community are represented, and Lemke says it's just the beginning.

"We'll look at language and lingual gallery guides and bi-lingual, tri-lingual text, because of our compressed timeline we didn't get a chance, but those are all things that will be coming down the line to be more inclusive," says Lemke.

She adds that the ultimate goal is for everyone in the community to feel connected by what they see in the museum.

“We want a five-year old to walk in and see something that they recognize and go, that’s me, I’m here,” says Lemke with a smile.

