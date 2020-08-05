Advertisement

Noah’s Ark Water Park closes for rest of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

Noah’s Ark Water Park has decided to close for the rest of the 2020 season, citing COVID-19 concerns.
The Wisconsin Dells waterpark closed Saturday, Aug. 1 after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. There is no reopening date yet.
The Wisconsin Dells waterpark closed Saturday, Aug. 1 after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. There is no reopening date yet.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Noah’s Ark Water Park has decided to close for the rest of the 2020 season, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Bill Lentz, Vice President of Water Parks, Palace Entertainment said in a release Wednesday that leadership of the Wisconsin Dells waterpark determined that the facility should remain temporarily closed for the health and safety of its employees and guests.

Noah’s Ark Waterpark is now set to reopen Memorial Day weekend in 2021.

The water park closed until further notice on Aug. 1 after two employees tested positive for COVID-19 - the same day that Wisconsin’s mask mandate went into effect.

According to a statement:

“We thank our Team Members for their flexibility and tireless efforts to provide people with a fun escape during this unprecedented summer. To our Guests: thank you for your understanding and support during these challenging times. All 2020 single-day tickets can be used next summer, and 2020 Season Passes will be extended to include the 2021 Season. Additionally, all 2020 Season Passholders will receive a free 2021 Buddy Ticket in appreciation of their commitment to Noah’s Ark Waterpark.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man charged with battery after mask confrontation turns violent

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Man charged with battery after mask confrontation turns violent

News

On a mission for inclusion

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
The completion of the largest renovation at the museum since it opened in 1983, signifies a new focus for museum staff and supporters.

News

Man charged with battery after mask confrontation turns violent

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
It happened August 3rd at about 8:30 p.m. when a man, who was wearing a mask, walked back to his van in the parking lot of Festival Foods on University Avenue.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Former Sheriff candidate, police chief pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to federal court documents, Alexander Bebris, 50, pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this week.

National

President looks to lift coronavirus stain on economy

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump will visit a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio Thursday. There, he'll propose new steps to bring American jobs back on-shore, and tout his record revitalizing manufacturing.

News

Evers announces Wisconsin National Guard mobilization for August election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At this time, the state hasn’t released how many Wisconsin National Guard members will be mobilized to active duty to help the Wisconsin Elections Commission and clerks across the state.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on COVID-19 relief talks on Capitol Hill

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 3 hours ago