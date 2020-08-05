Advertisement

Nets beat Bucks 119-116

Bucks rest starters in loss
Brooklyn Nets guard Chris Chiozza (4) cuts between Milwaukee Bucks guard Kyle Korver (26) and center Robin Lopez (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Brooklyn Nets guard Chris Chiozza (4) cuts between Milwaukee Bucks guard Kyle Korver (26) and center Robin Lopez (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (AP) - Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Brooklyn ahead to stay, and the Nets beat Milwaukee 119-116 on Tuesday to keep the Bucks from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Luwawu-Cabarrot finished with a career-high 26 points. Garrett Temple scored 19, Tyler Johnson and Justin Anderson each had 11 and Rodions Kurucs and Chris Chiozza had 10 apiece.

“We didn’t have our best four out there, so obviously it’s an opportunity for everybody coming up and next man up mentality,” Luwawu-Cabarrot said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 points playing only the first half for Milwaukee, which has lost two of three seeding games. Kyle Korver scored 13 points, and Ersan Ilyasova had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Frank Mason III added 11 points.

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer wanted to get some of his Bucks rest at this point in the schedule.

"Thursday or whenever it is we play Miami we'll be back to something more what I guess you'd consider normal and continue to build toward the start of the playoffs," Budenholzer said.

The Bucks sounded eager to forget this loss.

"We've got to move on," said guard Eric Bledsoe, who made his bubble debut. "Things like this happen. It happened last year. No one's perfect. We've got a great team, but no one's perfect."

The Nets have a patchwork lineup but are fighting Orlando for seventh place in the East and putting more distance between ninth-place Washington as they try to avoid a play-in for the final postseason spot.

Brooklyn led 94-88 at the start of the fourth, and the Bucks went on a 16-10 run to take their first lead of the second half at 107-104 on a 3-pointer by D.J. Wilson with 5:31 left. Sterling Brown's 3 with 3:56 to play put the Bucks up 110-107.

Chiozza scored on a reverse layup, then Luwawu-Cabarrot hit a 3 with 2:59 left to put the Nets ahead to stay. He added a second with 2:31 to go. Korver hit a long jumper with 1:48 left, but it was ruled two points and not a 3 that would have tied it at 115.

Luwawu-Cabarrot played 31 minutes and was 8 of 12, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said they've been trying to find the right role for the guard.

"Hopefully, we found a sweet spot for him," Vaughn said. "Seems like he's in a good rhythm. We'll continue to put him in positions where he can take advantage of his speed and shooting ability."

Milwaukee appeared ready to clinch from the opening tip as the Bucks scored eight of the first 10 points and hit 7 of 14 beyond the arc. The Nets led 40-34 at the end of the first quarter and 73-65 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Nets: With a playoff spot all but wrapped up, they rested C Jarrett Allen, G/F Joe Harris and G Caris LeVert, who scored 34 points in a win over Washington on Sunday. That allowed Jamal Crawford, 40, to make his debut and become the oldest active player in the NBA after being signed as a replacement player. Crawford checked in with 4:35 left in the first quarter. He left early in the second with an injured left hamstring and didn't return. This was his first NBA game since April 2019.

"We'll get him diagnosed and see what happens from there," Vaughn said. "I'm telling you, I love having him around. It was awesome to see him on the floor tonight, and I look forward to him being on the floor again."

Bucks: G Wesley Matthews sat out with a sore right calf with starting center Brook Lopez also out. But G Pat Connaughton joined Bledsoe in making their debuts inside the bubble. Both played 18 minutes and scored eight points each.

HEY DADDY

Antetokounmpo had his baby son on hand at the NBA bubble for this game. Liam made an appearance on the screen behind the Bucks' bench as a virtual fan. That might have been why the reigning NBA MVP got mad at Nets center Donta Hall when he was pushed to the floor early in the second quarter with both players given a foul.

STAT WATCH

The Nets made 14 3s in the first half for their best half all season beyond the arc and finished with 21 of 57. ... Brooklyn's best first quarter came March 6 when the Nets scored 41 points against San Antonio, but the Nets tied their second-best with 40. ... The Bucks turned it over 19 times.

UP NEXT

Nets: Play Boston on Wednesday night.

Bucks: Play Miami on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Will there be a full NFL Season?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Normally the Green bay Packers would be preparing for the team’s first preseason game at this time of the year, instead just opened training camp last week.

Sports

Synergy Sports: the home to over 20 Packers for offseason workouts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Scotty Smith at Synergy Sports Performance is the man with the offseason workouts for the Green Bay Packers

Sports

Packers QB Rodgers savoring moments, not dwelling on future

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers comfortable with Covid protocols as he begins his 16th training camp in Green Bay.

Sports

LaFleur: “We’re all in this sucker together.”

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to media on Sunday about how different this training camp will look due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocol.

Latest News

News

Brewers: Lorenzo Cain opts out for rest of 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The team made the announcement on Twitter late Saturday morning, saying they fully support Lorenzo’s decision, and will miss his talents on the field and his leadership.

News

AP SOURCE: Cardinals-Brewers game Saturday to be postponed; St. Louis has 1 player, 3 staffers test positive

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
An Associated Press source says the Cardinals-Brewers game on Saturday will be postponed due to St. Louis having 1 player and 3 staffers test positive.

Sports

Giannis, Bucks beat Celtics 119-112 in restart

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Giannis scores 16 of 36 in 4th quarter to help Bucks beat Celtics 119-112

News

Brewers home opener rescheduled after Cardinals test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Cardinals on Friday reported two positive cases of COVID-19 in the organization.

News

DNR working with conservation groups to educate, restore habitat for sharp-tailed grouse

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Alexander
For the second year in a row there will be no sharp-tailed grouse hunting in the state of Wisconsin this fall.

News

Packers players Crosby, Sternberger and Hester added to COVID-19/Reserve list

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Two more Packers players have reportedly been added to the COVID-19/Reserve list by the team.