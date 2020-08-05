Man charged with battery after mask confrontation turns violent

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Disagreements over people wearing masks escalated to the point of a man being beaten outside a grocery store in Green Bay.

It happened August 3rd at about 8:30 p.m. when a man, who was wearing a mask, walked back to his van in the parking lot of Festival Foods on University Avenue.

Prosecutors say another man, now identified as 20-year old Vadim Sinitsky, saw him and said, “Isn’t it dumb we have to wear masks?”

According to court records, the victim then walked back to Sinitsky’s car and said, “What did you say cupcake?”

He then added, “I have to wear a mask cupcake because my wife has cancer...” and walked away.

A witness told police he saw Sinitsky grab a metal bar, described in court documents as both a tire iron and expandable baton, force the victim’s driver’s door open and begin beating him on the arm and leg while yelling.

Prosecutors say the victim was eventually able to shut his door, and Sinitsky and another man took off.

Police quickly spotted their car about a mile away and arrested Sinitsky.

Officers said he was extremely emotional and began crying.

Court records show Sinitsky later told them the victim threatened his life and ‘he took care of it because he was a man.’

He added something about self-defense before beginning to ‘rant about police and society,’ according to court documents.

Officers transported Sinitsky to the jail, but jail staff asked for medical clearance, wanting him tested for COVID because of his high temperature.

At the hospital, prosecutors say Sinitsky was uncooperative, charged at an officer, became resistive and made several comments that he was going to beat an officer.

Prosecutors say Sinitsky asked police to remove his handcuffs, go in a room and box with him.

He was eventually cleared and taken back to the jail.

Prosecutors charged Sinitsky with battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer, all misdemeanors.

He’s been released on a $2,500 signature bond.

