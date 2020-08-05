Major cruise lines cancel departures through October

(CNN) - None of the major cruise lines will be setting sail any time soon. All sailing will now be suspended at least through October.

That was announced Wednesday by the Cruise Lines International Association. Its members include Carnival, Disney, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a no-sail order effective through September for cruise ships carrying more than 250 passengers due to the coronavirus, but the group says it's extending that for the health and safety of passengers and crew.

It’s the third time the group has pushed back relaunching cruise ships since the global pandemic hit.

