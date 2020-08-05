Advertisement

Former Sheriff candidate, police chief pleads guilty to child pornography charges

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man has pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.

According to federal court documents, Alexander Bebris, 50, pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this week.

Court documents show Facebook notified the National Center for Missing and exploited Children in September 2018 that one of its users had sent images of child porn through its messenger system to another Facebook user account.

Authorities say an investigation was launched by the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, and it was determined that the images were sent from an IP address in use at Bebris’ Neenah home.

Investigators then searched the home on December 19, 2018, and found images of pornography involving children ranging in age from about one to 15 years old on the computer’s hard drive.

According to court records, Bebris spent his career in law enforcement, and served as a Public Safety Chief in Oakwood, Ohio, and in 2018, ran for the position of Outagamie County Sheriff, but was unsuccessful in that campaign.

As Action 2 News previously reported when Bebris was arrested, he retired from law enforcement in 2017 and moved to the Fox Valley, where he founded Public Safety Strategies in Grand Chute, which offers public safety consulting.

Documents say Bebris faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, and could be held up to 20 years behind bars in federal prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 13 in Green Bay Federal District Court.

