Evers announces Wisconsin National Guard mobilization for August election

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced the Wisconsin National Guard will be used to help election officials with the upcoming primary election.

Evers made the announcement Wednesday, which comes a week after issuing an executive order that allows the National Guard to be activated to help with the state’s response to the ongoing pandemic, including the election.

At this time, the state hasn’t released how many Wisconsin National Guard members will be mobilized to active duty to help the Wisconsin Elections Commission and clerks across the state.

According to Evers’ office, the Wisconsin National Guard is working with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to figure out how many members would be available to support, and also fulfill requests from local election officials.

Guard members will report to duty on Sunday to complete any training which may be needed, and also begin receiving assignments.

On Monday, the Guard members will report to clerks in order to receive site-specific training, and also help with polling place setup before work begins as traditional poll workers on Tuesday.

The state says the troops will be released from duty on August 12.

Guard members were also called to active duty in order to help during the April 7 general election and presidential primary, as well as a special election for the state’s 7th Congressional District.

If you’d like to volunteer as a poll worker, you can sign up by clicking here.

