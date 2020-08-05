Advertisement

City of Waupaca passes resolution complimenting Evers’ mask mandate

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca City Council has voted on a resolution to compliment Governor Evers’ statewide mandate, which began on Saturday.

On Tuesday night, some council members told Action 2 News it was necessary to do so.

All but one council member voted in favor of the resolution, with much of the concern focusing on having something in place in case the governor’s statewide order be suddenly over-turned.

While only three people showed up to speak on the resolution before the council in person, officials say 281 e-mails were received by city staff, and out of those, 63% supported efforts to get people to wear a mask.

“It is one of the very effective simple ways that we can help to try and limit virus spread and our health care community needs all the help we can get,” said Dr. Russ Butkiewicz of Waupaca.

“If you look at it, all the science that we’re quoting in the news media today, whether it’s related to climate, whether it’s related to disease, whether it’s related to race problems in this country, it all changes,” said Leonard Sheard of Waupaca.

The resolution asks anyone from age four and up to wear a face covering, which is a year younger than what’s in the governor’s order, based on a request from the school district.

“We know that our numbers are high. I mean, should we be wearing a mask, when we can’t social distance, yes, and I think all of us agree, especially on council and city people believe that you should be wearing a mask when you can’t be social distancing,” said Waupaca Mayor Brian Smith.

However, officials say enforcing the governor’s order has already been an issue.

“Unfortunately our resources are very limited as for what we have for our department when it comes to responding to other complaints,” said Waupaca Police Chief Brian Hoelzel. “We’re asking them for voluntary compliance, that’s the biggest thing.”

The resolution would remain in effect through October 30, with the potential of being extended if necessary.

