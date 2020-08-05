Advertisement

Calumet Co. to host free COVID-19 testing site

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Health officials say a free COVID-19 testing site will be available to residents of Calumet County next week in Chilton.

The site will be at the County Fairgrounds, and testing will be done by the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

The fairgrounds are located at 900 Francis Street.

Health officials say no appointment is needed, and is open to anyone over the age of five.

In addition, no symptoms of COVID-19 are required.

Comunity members will be able to register on their phone at the testing site.

Testing will be done on Tuesday and Wednesday (August 11 and 12) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Thursday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say there will only be drive-thru testing, and community members will remain in their vehicles throughout the entire process.

Anyone attending will need to enter the fairgrounds from County Highway G/South Madison Street, and will exit on to West Chestnut Street.

