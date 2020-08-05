Brewers fall to White Sox again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time this season, the Brewers have lost back to back games. They are now 3-5 on the season after a 3-2 loss to the White Sox on Tuesday night at Miller Park.

The game was scoreless through 4 and a half innings. But Ben Gamel hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the 5th to give the Brewers the lead. It didn’t last long. Eloy Jimenez took Brandon Woodruff way out to center with a man on in the top of the 6th inning to tie the game. And for the second straight night, Jose Abreu gave Chicago the lead for good, this time with an rbi single in the 7th, chasing home an unearned run off Devin Williams.

The Brewers stranded 3 runners in the final two innings. Christian Yelich continues to struggle, going 0-3 with a walk and 3 strikeouts, including with the tying run at third to end the 8th inning.

The Brewers and White Sox begin a two game series in Chicago on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.