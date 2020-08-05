Advertisement

Brewers fall to White Sox again

Brewers strike out 13 times in 3-2 loss
Chicago White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion hits a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Chicago White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion hits a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time this season, the Brewers have lost back to back games. They are now 3-5 on the season after a 3-2 loss to the White Sox on Tuesday night at Miller Park.

The game was scoreless through 4 and a half innings. But Ben Gamel hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the 5th to give the Brewers the lead. It didn’t last long. Eloy Jimenez took Brandon Woodruff way out to center with a man on in the top of the 6th inning to tie the game. And for the second straight night, Jose Abreu gave Chicago the lead for good, this time with an rbi single in the 7th, chasing home an unearned run off Devin Williams.

The Brewers stranded 3 runners in the final two innings. Christian Yelich continues to struggle, going 0-3 with a walk and 3 strikeouts, including with the tying run at third to end the 8th inning.

The Brewers and White Sox begin a two game series in Chicago on Wednesday night.

