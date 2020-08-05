Advertisement

AP source: Biden won’t go to Milwaukee for acceptance speech

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Training Center, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in New Castle, Del.
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Training Center, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in New Castle, Del.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By BILL BARROW, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party's White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus. That's according to a Democrat with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday to discuss planning.

The move is the latest example of the pandemic’s sweeping effects on the 2020 presidential election and the latest blow to traditional party nominating conventions that historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

One dead, two injured in Oshkosh shooting; man in custody

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Oshkosh Police say a 59-year-old man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Crime

“Asphalt Gypsy” arrested local contracting fraud case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Mico Jody Miller, 26, was taken into custody on Aug. 4. He's been booked in the Brown County Jail pending a court appearance.

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Waupaca man killed, two hurt in rollover

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A 16-year-old Weyauwega girl and a 50-year-old Weyauwega man were airlifted from the scene, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

Latest News

Crime

$1M bail set for Madison man charged with stabbing daughter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police found Addrianna Christianson in a bathtub and performed life-saving measures until she was pronounced dead.

Crime

3 shot at Madison park during memorial for homicide victim

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People had gone to the park to celebrate the life of 24-year-old Maurice Bowman Jr.

News

WATCH: Suspect arrested in Oshkosh shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
Joshua Aide was taken into custody.

News

City of Waupaca passes resolution complimenting Evers’ mask mandate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
All but one council member voted in favor of the resolution, with much of the concern focusing on having something in place in case the governor’s statewide order be suddenly over-turned.

News

First Alert Forecast: Dry, chilly temperatures again for tonight

Updated: 13 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Dry, chilly temperatures again for tonight

News

Kanye West among independent candidates seeking spot on Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Although the candidates have filed paperwork, WEC staff will be reviewing petitions in the next few days to make sure they are sufficient and the candidates have all met the qualifications in order to be on the ballot.