5 Independent candidates file paperwork, signatures with WEC for November election

(KBTX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission says five independent candidates have filed their signatures and paperwork today in order to have their names on the ballot for the November 3 General Election.

Although the candidates have filed paperwork, WEC staff will be reviewing petitions in the next few days to make sure they are sufficient and the candidates have all met the qualifications in order to be on the ballot.

Under Wisconsin law, independent presidential candidates can get on the ballot by filing a minimum of 2,000 valid signatures of Wisconsin electors on nomination papers, as well as a Declaration of Candidacy form for both the presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

As of Tuesday evening, all candidates are currently pending, and haven’t been approved yet.

Candidates for the November 3 General Election will be certified by the WEC at a later date.

The candidates who filed paperwork Tuesday include the following:

  • Jo Jorgenson (President) and Jeremy Spike Cohen (Vice President) - Libertarian Party
  • Howie Hawkins (President) and Angela Walker (Vice President) - Green Party
  • Brian Carroll (President) and Amar Patel (Vice President) - American Solidarity Party
  • Kanye West (President) and Michelle Tidball (Vice President) - BDY (The Birthday Party) Independent
  • Kyle Kenley Kopitke (President) and Taja Yvonne Iwanow (Vice President) - The Peoples Revolution

Click here to view copies of the nomination papers filed by all of the candidates, which will be available on Wednesday, August 5.

