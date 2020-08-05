Advertisement

3 shot at Madison park during memorial for homicide victim

Gunfire erupted about 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garner Park on the city’s southwest side.
Police investigate shooting scene at Garner Park Tuesday night
Police investigate shooting scene at Garner Park Tuesday night
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Three people were shot at a Madison park where people had gathered to memorialize a recent homicide victim.

Gunfire erupted about 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garner Park on the city’s southwest side. Police say three people were treated at hospitals and one person was detained.

Officials say a gun and shell casings were found at the scene. People had gone to the park to celebrate the life of 24-year-old Maurice Bowman Jr. He was shot and killed July 25 in Madison.

He was a passenger in a car that was hit with gunfire from another vehicle on the southwest side.

Eight people have been homicide victims in Madison this year, double the number in all of 2019.

