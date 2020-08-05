2020 Badgers football schedule announced amid COVID-19 uncertainty

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Badgers have released their 2020 football schedule with 10 conference-only games and no guarantees as COVID-19 continues to spread in the country.

The season starts Sept. 4 against Indiana at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Sept. 4: Badgers-Indiana, Madison, TBD

Sept. 12: Badgers-Northwestern, Evanston, TBD

Sept. 19: Badgers-Nebraska, Lincoln, TBD

Sept. 26: Badgers-Minnesota, Madison, TBD

Oct. 3: Badgers-Maryland, College Park, TBD

Oct. 10: Badgers- Purdue, Madison, TBD

Oct. 24: Badgers-Illinois, Madison, TBD

Oct. 31: Badgers-Michigan, Ann Arbor, TBD

Nov. 14: Badgers-Iowa, Iowa City, TBD

Nov. 21: Badgers-Rutgers, Madison, TBD

Dec. 5: Big Ten Football Championship, Indianapolis, TBD

Badgers Athletic Director Barry Alvarez says there’s a possibility there will be no fans in the stands.

“That season opener would normally be a celebration, from the tailgating to the Fifth Quarter. Like you, I have been paying close attention to the case numbers in our community and we are preparing for the reality that it will not be appropriate for thousands of fans to gather in Camp Randall on Saturdays this fall. As such, we wanted to communicate with you to discuss options and ask for your support,” reads a letter from Alvarez to season ticket holders.

"We are greatly appreciative that 85 percent of our season ticket holders made the choice to order season tickets again this year and it disappoints me that we will not be able to provide those season tickets."

Alvarez says depending on what the season looks like, it could end with revenue losses between $60-$100 million.

Alvarez is asking for financial contributions through the Badger Legacy Campaign. CLICK HERE for more information.

The Big Ten says things could change depending on what happens when it comes to coronavirus spread.

“While the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur. While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts,” reads a statement from the Big Ten.

