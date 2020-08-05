Advertisement

2020 Badgers football schedule announced amid COVID-19 uncertainty

The Wisconsin Badgers have released their 2020 football schedule with 10 conference-only games and no guarantees
(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Badgers have released their 2020 football schedule with 10 conference-only games and no guarantees as COVID-19 continues to spread in the country.

The season starts Sept. 4 against Indiana at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

FULL SCHEDULE: https://uwbadgers.com/sports/football/schedule/202

  • Sept. 4: Badgers-Indiana, Madison, TBD
  • Sept. 12: Badgers-Northwestern, Evanston, TBD
  • Sept. 19: Badgers-Nebraska, Lincoln, TBD
  • Sept. 26: Badgers-Minnesota, Madison, TBD
  • Oct. 3: Badgers-Maryland, College Park, TBD
  • Oct. 10: Badgers- Purdue, Madison, TBD
  • Oct. 24: Badgers-Illinois, Madison, TBD
  • Oct. 31: Badgers-Michigan, Ann Arbor, TBD
  • Nov. 14: Badgers-Iowa, Iowa City, TBD
  • Nov. 21: Badgers-Rutgers, Madison, TBD
  • Dec. 5: Big Ten Football Championship, Indianapolis, TBD

Badgers Athletic Director Barry Alvarez says there’s a possibility there will be no fans in the stands.

“That season opener would normally be a celebration, from the tailgating to the Fifth Quarter. Like you, I have been paying close attention to the case numbers in our community and we are preparing for the reality that it will not be appropriate for thousands of fans to gather in Camp Randall on Saturdays this fall. As such, we wanted to communicate with you to discuss options and ask for your support,” reads a letter from Alvarez to season ticket holders.

"We are greatly appreciative that 85 percent of our season ticket holders made the choice to order season tickets again this year and it disappoints me that we will not be able to provide those season tickets."

Alvarez says depending on what the season looks like, it could end with revenue losses between $60-$100 million.

Alvarez is asking for financial contributions through the Badger Legacy Campaign. CLICK HERE for more information.

The Big Ten says things could change depending on what happens when it comes to coronavirus spread.

“While the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur. While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts,” reads a statement from the Big Ten.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Brewers fall to White Sox again

Updated: 10 hours ago
Brewers offense struggles again in 3-2 loss to White Sox at Miller Park.

Sports

Nets beat Bucks 119-116

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Bucks lost to Nets 119-116, drop to 1-2 in Orlando bubble play.

News

Will there be a full NFL Season?

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Normally the Green bay Packers would be preparing for the team’s first preseason game at this time of the year, instead just opened training camp last week.

Sports

Synergy Sports: the home to over 20 Packers for offseason workouts

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Scotty Smith at Synergy Sports Performance is the man with the offseason workouts for the Green Bay Packers

Latest News

Sports

Packers QB Rodgers savoring moments, not dwelling on future

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers comfortable with Covid protocols as he begins his 16th training camp in Green Bay.

Sports

LaFleur: “We’re all in this sucker together.”

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to media on Sunday about how different this training camp will look due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocol.

News

Brewers: Lorenzo Cain opts out for rest of 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The team made the announcement on Twitter late Saturday morning, saying they fully support Lorenzo’s decision, and will miss his talents on the field and his leadership.

News

AP SOURCE: Cardinals-Brewers game Saturday to be postponed; St. Louis has 1 player, 3 staffers test positive

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
An Associated Press source says the Cardinals-Brewers game on Saturday will be postponed due to St. Louis having 1 player and 3 staffers test positive.

Sports

Giannis, Bucks beat Celtics 119-112 in restart

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Giannis scores 16 of 36 in 4th quarter to help Bucks beat Celtics 119-112

News

Brewers home opener rescheduled after Cardinals test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Cardinals on Friday reported two positive cases of COVID-19 in the organization.