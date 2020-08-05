Advertisement

$1M bail set for Madison man charged with stabbing daughter

Travis Christianson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Addrianna Christianson
Travis M. Christianson
Travis M. Christianson(Dane Co. Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A drunken Madison man fatally stabbed his 13-year-old daughter after his wife threatened to end their marriage, prosecutors said.

Travis Christianson, 44, was charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Addrianna Christianson in the family’s home last Thursday. He also is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for attacking his wife, Dawn Christianson.

According to the complaint, Dawn Christianson told her husband their marriage was over if he went out to to buy more beer. Instead, she went to a store, and found her husband with a knife when she returned.

When she asked about daughter, she told police he replied, “I already killed her.” He then attacked Dawn Christianson with the knife before she was able to wrest it away from him, call 911 and pound on a neighbor’s door for help.

Bail was set at $1 million, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Police found Addrianna Christianson in a bathtub and performed life-saving measures until she was pronounced dead. An autopsy found she had stab wounds to her head, neck, torso and extremities.

Travis Christianson is due back in court Aug. 28 for a preliminary hearing. His public defender did not immediately return a phone message for comment Tuesday evening.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

