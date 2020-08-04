Will there be a full NFL Season?
‘On the Clock’ discussed the Packers Training Camp topics
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Normally the Green bay Packers would be preparing for the team’s first preseason game at this time of the year, instead just opened training camp last week.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected the National Football League’s offseason but they plan still having a 2020-2021 regular season.
WBAY-TV’s Packers program, ‘Cover 2’ hosted an hour-long special on Tuesday night.
That included ‘On the Clock,” a Packers panel which features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels.
They discussed the following topics:
- Will the NFL’s COVID-19 plan work?
- What to expect from Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love’s relationship?
- Packers players expiring contracts
- Will more players opt-out?
- Biggest position of strength
- Biggest position of concern
- 2020 Packers breakout star
