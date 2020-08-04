Advertisement

Will there be a full NFL Season?

‘On the Clock’ discussed the Packers Training Camp topics
NFL Logo
NFL Logo(NBC Sports)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Normally the Green bay Packers would be preparing for the team’s first preseason game at this time of the year, instead just opened training camp last week.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the National Football League’s offseason but they plan still having a 2020-2021 regular season.

WBAY-TV’s Packers program, ‘Cover 2’ hosted an hour-long special on Tuesday night.

That included ‘On the Clock,” a Packers panel which features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels.

They discussed the following topics:

  • Will the NFL’s COVID-19 plan work?
  • What to expect from Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love’s relationship?
  • Packers players expiring contracts
  • Will more players opt-out?
  • Biggest position of strength
  • Biggest position of concern
  • 2020 Packers breakout star

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Investigation: De Pere company being investigated by FBI for fraud, banking violations received PPP funds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Action 2 News has learned a company still under FBI investigation for wire fraud and banking violations received money from the federal government to help it survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education

College students prepare for fall semester during a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College for example is giving students options, but when anyone is on campus there are certain expectations to keep everyone safe.

News

DHS announces increase in COVID-19 testing capacity in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers announced Wisconsin is expanding and increasing its testing capacity.

News

1 dead after kayak accident, investigation underway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
When crews arrived, responders were able to find witnesses, who give them directions to where the kayaker had last been spotted.

Latest News

News

Green Bay YMCA locations to offer Y Learning Academy program this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
More than 500 children are currently enrolled in the Green Bay YMCA's summer program. This fall, classrooms could be full as well.

News

First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures stick around this evening and overnight

Updated: 4 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures stick around this evening and overnight

News

DHS reports decrease in percentage of positive results, 12 new deaths attributed to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported another 728 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed case count in the state since testing began to 56,056.

Crime

Man charged with biting, kicking, pointing gun at officer during Waupaca protest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officers came in contact with Matthew Banta. He was carrying a rifle and repeated the phrase: “is that what you call protecting and serving?”

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 6 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 6 hours ago