Will there be a full NFL Season?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Normally the Green bay Packers would be preparing for the team’s first preseason game at this time of the year, instead just opened training camp last week.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the National Football League’s offseason but they plan still having a 2020-2021 regular season.

WBAY-TV’s Packers program, ‘Cover 2’ hosted an hour-long special on Tuesday night.

That included ‘On the Clock,” a Packers panel which features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels.

They discussed the following topics:

Will the NFL’s COVID-19 plan work?

What to expect from Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love’s relationship?

Packers players expiring contracts

Will more players opt-out?

Biggest position of strength

Biggest position of concern

2020 Packers breakout star

