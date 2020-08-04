Unified School District of De Pere approves 2020-2021 school year plan, plans vary by grade

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The School Board for the Unified School District of De Pere met Monday night to discuss and vote on the plan for how to begin the upcoming school year.

Nearly all board members voted in favor of the plan as it was originally presented. District officials say out of the seven board members, one person was excused from the meeting, and one other voted against the plan.

The plan will require students in 4K-12th grade to wear masks while in school, and will also set up different models for different grade levels.

Click here to learn more about the different models for each grade level.

Kindergarten through 6th grade will be learning in-person, while 7th through 12th grade will be in a blended model. The older students will be in two cohorts, with each group attending in-person classes two days per week, and will learn online the rest of the week.

Last week, the De Pere School District informed families they were anticipating welcoming students back to school in-person.

In that letter, the district said their plan allowed parents to opt for a virtual learning plan.

As stated to parents last week, families will have until this Friday to send in their virtual learning forms, which will lock students into online learning for the first trimester or semester.

The District’s plan says by mid-August, they will be working with building teams to develop Return to School Operations Guides.

School begins on September 1.

Also on Monday, the School District of West De Pere released its reopening plan, however the Board will vote on that plan during a meeting on August 17.

