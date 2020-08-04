Advertisement

Unified School District of De Pere approves 2020-2021 school year plan, plans vary by grade

Generic image of notebook.
Generic image of notebook.(KY3)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The School Board for the Unified School District of De Pere met Monday night to discuss and vote on the plan for how to begin the upcoming school year.

Nearly all board members voted in favor of the plan as it was originally presented. District officials say out of the seven board members, one person was excused from the meeting, and one other voted against the plan.

The plan will require students in 4K-12th grade to wear masks while in school, and will also set up different models for different grade levels.

Click here to learn more about the different models for each grade level.

Kindergarten through 6th grade will be learning in-person, while 7th through 12th grade will be in a blended model. The older students will be in two cohorts, with each group attending in-person classes two days per week, and will learn online the rest of the week.

Last week, the De Pere School District informed families they were anticipating welcoming students back to school in-person.

In that letter, the district said their plan allowed parents to opt for a virtual learning plan.

As stated to parents last week, families will have until this Friday to send in their virtual learning forms, which will lock students into online learning for the first trimester or semester.

The District’s plan says by mid-August, they will be working with building teams to develop Return to School Operations Guides.

School begins on September 1.

Also on Monday, the School District of West De Pere released its reopening plan, however the Board will vote on that plan during a meeting on August 17.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Evers defends mask order, discusses Biden endorsement during Action 2 News one-on-one interview

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
We asked Evers about his mask mandate, and concerns it isn’t being followed or enforced just days after it took effect.

News

Board of Education: Green Bay Area Public Schools to start school year online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
The Board of Education has voted in favor of starting the 2020 - 2021 school year fully online in the Green Bay Area Public School District.

News

Fans invited to participate in ‘Letters to Lambeau’ program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Monday, the Packers announced the start of the ‘Letters to Lambeau’ program, which will allow fans to share their excitement for the upcoming season with the players.

News

Why Action 2 News anchors aren’t wearing masks on-air

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
With Governor Tony Evers executive order requiring face masks statewide now in effect, you may notice our anchors aren’t wearing masks in the studio.

Latest News

News

Ninth Annual Wounded Hero Fishing Event honors veterans who have served, sacrificed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Lodge at Leathem Smith in Sturgeon Bay hosts its Ninth Annual Wounded Hero Fishing Event.

News

Green Bay projects focused on flooding prevention

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
A number of projects underway are aimed at preventing future flooding problems.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

EAA Museum reopens for the first time since March with several safety measures in place

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
EAA reopened it’s museum for the first time since March on Monday.

News

West De Pere reopening plan released for upcoming school year, Board to vote on approving plan on August 17

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the district, there will be enhanced safety and health protocols in place to reduce the risk of virus exposure.

News

Criticism grows for annual Sand Bar Bash event

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Criticism is growing after large groups of unmasked people attended the annual Sand Bar Bash on Lake Butte des Morts.