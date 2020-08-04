Advertisement

Synergy Sports: the home to over 20 Packers for offseason workouts

Scotty Smith is the man with the offseason workouts
Synergy Sports
Synergy Sports(WBAY)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scotty Smith at Synergy Sports Performance is the man behind the offseason workouts.

The owner has hosted over 20 Packers for offseason workouts during the global pandemic.

“The humility part of it and the fact you feel honored that they trust you hasn’t changed for me,” Smith explained. “I take a lot of pride for whoever comes through our doors whether an 8 year old or first-round pick is coming through your door. That’s a lot of responsiblilty on our end and we never take that for granted.”

Smith said it’s the most Packers he’s had at Synergy since 2011.

“Well, so far we have had the first, second, and fourth-round picks of this year’s draft that have all trained with us,” Smith said. “The common theme with these guys that I think will sit well with the people of Green Bay is they are just good people.”

From receiver Allen Lazard to running back AJ Dillion, the workouts are personalized to each individual player.

“It’s not a blanket training system,” Smith stated. “Everybody comes in with their own specific plan. We try to mimic what an NFL team would do the best we can.”

Synergy Sports Performance brings normalcy for the Packers players and Smith said it’s an honor Synergy is their normal during a pandemic.

