QUIET WEATHER THE NEXT FEW DAYS

After a cool morning by August standards, highs will rebound to near 70 this afternoon... which is still 5-10° below normal for this time of year. The break from the humidity will continue with dew points in the lower 50s today and tomorrow. Look for more clouds during the afternoon compared to the morning. While the vast majority of us will stay dry, a pop-up shower is possible northeast of Green Bay.

Skies should begin to clear overnight, and winds will be light. Lows will once again settle into the 40s and 50s. Wednesday will be very similar to today, however, it should be a few degrees warmer with highs into the mid 70s. Again, a late day sprinkle cannot be totally ruled out, but most of us are dry.

South winds return later in the week, leading to warmer temperatures and higher humidity. We should be into the upper 70s Thursday afternoon. The day should feel comfortable, but it may be slightly humid at night. Lows should stay in the lower 60s. Look for highs back in the 80s for Friday and this weekend. Dew points will rise close to 70... so it will be feeling rather sticky as well. As the heat and humidity build, storm chances come back into the forecast for Sunday and into next week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3'

WEDNESDAY: NW/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

AFTERNOON: More clouds compared to the morning. Still cool for August. Late shower NORTHEAST of Green Bay? HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, cool, and calm. LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A little warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. A few late showers. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Warmer and turning humid with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Warm and muggy. Sun and clouds with a chance of thunderstorms, especially LATE. HIGH: 85 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Scattered storms with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

