Advertisement

Packers QB Rodgers savoring moments, not dwelling on future

Never considered opting out of 16th season
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (97) and safety Daniel Sorensen (49) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (97) and safety Daniel Sorensen (49) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to speculate just how much longer he might remain in Green Bay now that the team has drafted his potential successor.

The two-time MVP says he’s just trying to concentrate on the things that remain in his control while remembering to cherish each opportunity.

“I savor every moment, every season,” Rodgers said Monday in a Zoom session with reporters. “I don’t take any of it for granted. I don’t know what the future holds. I know I can control this year and my play and my approach and my attitude. And I’m enjoying being back with the guys. it’s fun to see them.”

The Packers traded up four spots in the first round in April to draft Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 overall pick. The move immediately raised speculation about Rodgers’ long-term future in Green Bay, where he’s spent his entire career since the Packers selected him 22nd overall in 2005.

That has remained the case no matter how often Packers officials try to downplay the situation.

“Right now, most importantly, Aaron’s our quarterback,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday. “And I see him here for a really long time. However long that is, I don’t think anybody knows. Nothing’s guaranteed in this league. But I feel so lucky to be able to work with him on a daily basis. I don’t see that changing for a really long time.”

Rodgers has acknowledged Green Bay’s decision caught him by surprise and likely complicated his chances of finishing his career as a Packer. The 36-year-old Rodgers noted in a May session with reporters on Zoom that he’s interested in playing into his 40s.

“I think if I retire on the team’s timeline, then all is well,” Rodgers said. “If they’re looking to move on before I’m done playing, there becomes an impasse at that point. I can control my play and my performance and my approach and my leadership, but at some point, there’s other factors involved.”

The draft was only one small part of an unusual offseason for Rodgers.

Shortly before the pandemic shut down so much of the world, Rodgers traveled to Peru and climbed Machu Picchu Mountain.

“The lessons I learned on that trip I think will serve me not just this season, but the rest of my life,” Rodgers said. “I’m not really going to get into those because they’re very personal, but it was definitely a lot of mindfulness and reflection around that trip.”

Then he came home to a quarantine. Rodgers said the past several months have “allowed all of us to reflect on things and what’s most important to us in our lives.”

“I think it’s been a great time for all of us to really reflect,” Rodgers said. “It’s been a difficult time for so many families across the country dealing with loved ones, dealing with a sickness, possibly dying. I think it’s been a trying time for all of us. In those moments of adversity, I think there’s some great life lessons to be learned.”

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

LaFleur: “We’re all in this sucker together.”

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to media on Sunday about how different this training camp will look due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocol.

News

Brewers: Lorenzo Cain opts out for rest of 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The team made the announcement on Twitter late Saturday morning, saying they fully support Lorenzo’s decision, and will miss his talents on the field and his leadership.

News

AP SOURCE: Cardinals-Brewers game Saturday to be postponed; St. Louis has 1 player, 3 staffers test positive

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
An Associated Press source says the Cardinals-Brewers game on Saturday will be postponed due to St. Louis having 1 player and 3 staffers test positive.

Sports

Giannis, Bucks beat Celtics 119-112 in restart

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Giannis scores 16 of 36 in 4th quarter to help Bucks beat Celtics 119-112

Latest News

News

Brewers home opener rescheduled after Cardinals test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Cardinals on Friday reported two positive cases of COVID-19 in the organization.

News

DNR working with conservation groups to educate, restore habitat for sharp-tailed grouse

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Alexander
For the second year in a row there will be no sharp-tailed grouse hunting in the state of Wisconsin this fall.

News

Packers players Crosby, Sternberger and Hester added to COVID-19/Reserve list

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Two more Packers players have reportedly been added to the COVID-19/Reserve list by the team.

About Us

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Cover 2: Camp Edition airs August 4

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:49 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Our one-hour special will prepare you for whatever the Packers season will look like. Repeat "Modern Family" episodes air later at 2:05 and 2:35 A.M.

Sports

Woodruff, Brewers blank Pirates

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Brandon Woodruff and relievers combine for 1-hit shutout of Pirates

News

Fox River Classic schools announce conference-only play for fall

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Fox River Classic Conference is adopting a “conference only” model for the 2020 fall school sports season.