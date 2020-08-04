Packers hosting DreamDrive bike design contest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are working to keep the “dream” alive despite the absence of fans at training camp this season.

One of the team’s great traditions is the DreamDrive bike rides. That’s when players ride bikes with kids to training camp.

Due to the coronavirus, no fans are allowed at training camp for the 2020 season. That means no bike rides with kids. However, the Packers and American Family Insurance are inviting fans to take part in the “American Family DreamDrive DreamBike Design Contest.”

Here’s how it works: fans deck out their bikes to show off their Packers spirit. They take a photo and submit it to the contest.

Judges will pick one family for a prize package. That includes a virtual meet-and-greet with a player, Packers gear, a $250 Packers Pro Shop gift card and a football autographed by a player.

“We worked really closely with the Packers. We wanted to make sure that the tradition of the Packers really came through as a way to highlight what we’ve done historically, but we also wanted it to be something that is safe and healthy and something that really allowed families to come together,” says Madison Smith, American Family Insurance.

The contest goes through Aug. 14. Find everything you need to know about the contest here: www.amfam.com/Packers

