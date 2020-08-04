Man bound over for trial in crash that killed three in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been bound over for trial for a June 28 crash that killed three people on Green Bay’s Lombardi Ave.

Abdi Ahmed, 22, appeared before a Brown County judge Tuesday morning. He waived his preliminary hearing and the judge bound him over for trial.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18. That’s when Ahmed will likely enter a plea to the charges against him.

Ahmed is charged with three counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide in the deaths of Jesse L. Saldana, 28; Sonia D. Gonzalez-Guillen, 27; and Sonia V. Gonzalez, 57.

A witness told Action 2 News Ahmed “gunned it” after sitting at a red light on the corner of Holmgren Way and Lombardi Ave.

Crash data was recovered from the car’s onboard computer. Five seconds before the airbags deployed, the car was traveling 94 mph. In the next three seconds, the car accelerated to 104 mph, according to crash data. The brakes were applied about 1.1 seconds before the crash. The car was going 84 mph when the airbags deployed.

According to a criminal complaint, police had six prior contacts with Ahmed’s gray Dodge Charger this year. Those contacts included reckless driving, doing a burnout in a roundabout, swerving between lanes, and speeding. In one incident, Ahmed was traveling 90 mph without headlights at 10 p.m.

Hector Guillen lost his beloved daughter, Sonia Del Carmen Guillen, in the crash. “There’s moments when I just want to disappear, or just vanish, but there’s important things that keep me standing up,” Hector told Action 2 News.

Hector also lost Sonia’s mother, Sonia, and Sonia’s boyfriend, Jesse.

Guillen said while he wants to fight for justice, he knows it won’t bring any of them back, but he finds solace in the memories, leaning on his Catholic faith and staying strong for his family. He wants to remind our community that life is short and precious.

Abdi Ahmed is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

