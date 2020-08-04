Advertisement

Man arrested after damaging several Appleton police vehicles

Connor Hesson is wanted on multiple criminal charges after striking 3 Appleton police squad cars as police attempted to stop him on a warrant. He's considered armed and dangerous.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a man is in custody after a chase on Appleton’s south side last week.

Appleton Police say Connor Hesson, 26, has been arrested following an investigation into the incident, which happened on July 23.

According to police, officers arrested Hesson at 7:30 p.m. Monday for several charges stemming from the incident, which caused head-on damage to three squad cars.

Hesson is being held at the Calumet County Jail for the following charges, which are pending:

  • Felony Eluding Causing Injury
  • Recklessly Endangering Safety
  • Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer
  • Resisting
  • Misdemeanor Bail-jumping
  • Felony Bail-jumping
  • Hit and Run to an Attended Auto
  • Hit and Run Causing Injury
  • Felony escape warrant

The incident happened while police were trying to stop Hesson and take him into custody.

Police stated Hesson intentionally struck the three occupied squad cars and kept driving his heavily damaged vehicle.

Police stopped the chase to prevent any other injuries, and were later able to find his car, but not Hesson.

