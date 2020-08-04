Advertisement

Green Bay YMCA locations to offer Y Learning Academy program this fall

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With Green Bay schools deciding to open the school year with students at home learning virtually, the Green Bay YMCA is stepping up to help working parents.

More than 500 children are currently enrolled in the Green Bay YMCA's summer program.

This fall, classrooms could be full as well.

"The YMCA has been here for 150 years responding to the need, and in 2020 the need is to provide families with a safe space for their kiddos to learn in the upcoming school year," says Kathleen McGee, Green Bay YMCA Vice President for Programs and Innovation.

So the YMCA is developing what it calls the Y Learning Academy.

"I would say within the next week or two we'll have all of the logistics fine-tuned, as far as what sites and spaces and ages we'll be serving through the Y Learning Academy," says McKee.

McKee says all four YMCA locations in the Green Bay area will offer the program, expecting to serve hundreds of families with children ages K-thru-8th grades.

"The kids who are coming to us are going to be engaged in virtual learning environments with their respective school districts, so there will be academic time set aside for them to do their academic work along with our supports, and then we know that kids are not just about academic time all day so we want to make sure they're getting that physical activity, socio-emotional learning is learning is a key piece, as well as peer relations and connections," says McKee.

For parents, the cost is expected to be close to what is currently paid during the summer.

"It's about $150 per week for full day care, we imagine possibly being similar to that, or there's also abilities for people to get subsidized if they're a part of the Cares Act. We all have the same goal for our children to be successful and if the YMCA can be a part of that, we're happy to do it," says McKee.

The Y Learning Academy will be open to the entire community, regardless of what school district children attend.

