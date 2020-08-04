Advertisement

GRAPHIC: British paper publishes police bodycam video of Floyd arrest

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota court is investigating how a British newspaper obtained police body-camera footage showing the arrest and death of George Floyd.

The Daily Mail on Monday published parts of videos from two Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest on May 25.

A Hennepin County judge last month allowed journalists and members of the public to view the footage by appointment but has not yet ruled on a motion by a coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking public access to the videos.

A spokesman for Hennepin County District Court told the Star Tribune an investigation is underway into the leak but declined further comment.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Graffiti on Wisconsin Veterans Museum to be removed

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Most of the damage was done in June by those protesting against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

National

3 men rescued from Pacific island after writing SOS in sand

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By NICK PERRY
Three men have been rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS sign in the sand that was spotted from above, authorities say.

News

“Doesn’t make us feel good”: Dr. Rai on coronavirus spread among kids

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to talk about the possibility of delays, the risk of spread among kids, and safety on the school bus and in the lunch room.

Coronavirus

‘A line in the sand’: Both sides dig in on virus relief bill

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
Neither side has budged from their positions, with Democrats demanding an extension of the $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that's credited with propping up the economy.

National

Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather along East Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN Associated Press
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai on school return plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
Should schools delay the start?

National

Trump giving $35 million to aid human trafficking survivors

Updated: 1 hours ago
The money can also be used to help victims find permanent housing, get a job and receive occupational training and counseling.

National Politics

Pandemic unemployment may contribute to evictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The U.S. could be seeing a wave of evictions that could hit Black renters disproportionately.

Coronavirus

Trump nursing home plan limits supply of free COVID-19 tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
The Trump administration’s plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: The government won’t supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds.

National

Vaccine or not, COVID-19 impact could last for decades, WHO says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Health officials still recommend mask-wearing, hand-washing and maintaining distance in the battle against the coronavirus.